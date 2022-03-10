Spotlight will need further investigation and discussions with the fire brigade to know the total losses after Monday's shock fire in the Forbes store. In a statement provided to the Advocate, Spotlight says the company is working with fire services to determine the exact cause of the blaze, which occurred on the selling floor during trade hours. "When the fire occurred, the store manager used the two fire extinguishers, as all of the stores are equipped with fire-fighting equipment," the statement said. "But facing the propagation speed of the fire, the fire brigade has been called. "The fire brigade attended very quickly and doused the fire. "The material damage is substantial, and Spotlight will need further investigation and discussions with the fire brigade to know the total losses." Read more about how it unfolded on Monday. Spotlight has been in touch with all of its employees in the Spotlight Forbes store. "Nobody was hurt among the customers and the staff present on-site when the fire occurred," the statement said. "Spotlight would like to acknowledge the professionalism of those present that allowed us to avoid any physical casualties among customers and staff."

Spotlight still assessing losses after Forbes fire, but staff and customers safe