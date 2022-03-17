Paul Ormsby takes a top judge

With the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show fast coming up, local Boer goat producer Paul Ormsby is not preparing to enter any goats into the annual show, rather he is getting ready to be a judge. Paul said that being asked to judge at such a historic show was one of the highlights of his career. "I consider being offered the job to judge the 200th anniversary show, which it is this year at Sydney, I just consider that to be the pinnacle of my life in Boer Goats." Paul, along with his wife Jan Ormsby have a long experience raising Boer Goats and entering them in many shows, taking home titles in previous Sydney Royals as well as the Southern Aurora Boer Goat Championships over the years. The Ormsby's have been raising Boer Goats for 20 years and have entered the Sydney Royal for almost the entire time, bar twice taking titles across all the categories over the years. Paul has judged the top Boer goats at shows all across Australia and the world, including the 150th New Zealand Royal Show, as well as shows in, Brazil and Mexico. He said the Sydney Royal is the premier show in the eastern states and being asked to judge at this show is only through what they've achieved in their breeding over the past and his experience judging at other shows. Paul expects that all of the entries will be top quality at the Sydney Royal and the supreme animal could come from any of the classes. Paul said that in shows like Sydney it is a more refined level of judging than some of the smaller shows as in the bigger shows you can almost make a case for any of them to win. "To judge a show like the status of that show [the Sydney Royal] you look for the supreme animal all of the time," Paul said. "In your baby class there is nothing to say that baby shouldn't or couldn't win supreme exhibit. "And as you go through every class that's what you'd be looking for is an animal that could stand at the top at the end of the day." "That's what it means to me to go and judge a show like that. You should be looking at animals that are able to be at that pinnacle," Paul said. This year, there will be 32 classes in the Boer Goat judging section and will be judged from April 17 and April 18. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

