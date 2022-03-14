whats-on,

This year's Golden Plough is shaping up as a mighty contest and Wilf Norris OAM should know. It's 40 years since the man who's dedicated his life to the preservation of the horse-drawn era of our farming heritage went to his manager at the Lachlan Vintage Village with an idea to hold a ploughing competition. In the decades since he's won the coveted trophy himself more than once, and seen plenty of those signature single furrows ploughed. Now the count down to this year's event, at Lyndhurst on March 26 and 27, is on and Mr Norris is delighted to see it growing in strength. The Golden Plough has a proud history right here in Forbes: the Lachlan Vintage Village hosted the competition for the first eight years. With a change of ownership at the living history museum, Wilf and his horses moved back to his farm at Eugowra. But he continued to look at ways to ensure the draught horses he'd loved since childhood were showcased. The Central West branch of the Australian Draught Horse Society was born, with Sid Samuels, Ross Carberry and Owen Ellis joining Wilf at that first meeting. The Golden Plough itself needed a home though - and the day came that he received a phone call from Gilgandra enquiring about holding the Golden Plough there. "Well that made my day," Mr Norris says even now. "We went and ploughed at Gilgandra and there was a tremendous crowd." The event moved around the region until its 30th anniversary when the suggestion was made to bring it back to Eugowra. "Eugowra was right behind it and we put on a big show," Wilf remembers. "There were 47 draught horses on site and that year we won the Daroo award for best event - I didn't think it could get any better than that." Every Golden Plough has incorporated a field day with demonstrations of Australian agricultural heritage and that year Wilf hooked up a 12-horse team to plough an area. Eugowra hosted the competition for following years, but it lapsed due to a lack of ploughmen for a while. In 2019 it made a successful return to the Eugowra Showground and now it's rising again. The competition was put off due to COVID-19 in 2020 but in 2021 made a successful move to Lyndhurst. The Plough is in Lyndhurst once again with plenty of events to interest the generations across Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. "We have five top ploughman coming this year and it should be good to watch," Mr Norris said. "Chris Chapman is our champion, he's making a comeback this year." "Last year in Lyndhurst we got more than 800 people through the gate," Wilf said. In addition to plough competitions for juniors, ladies and novices, you'll be able to watch the big horses and their reinsmen take on obstacle courses and log snigging. You can meet expert teamster Steve Johnson's Australian Draught Horse team up close and see the horse works-powered chaff cutter in operation. The Golden Plough itself is one horse, one driver, and one single-furrow plough. It's judged on both the horsemanship and ploughmanship and the result - the neatness, straightness and depth of that furrow. "I'm honoured that it went this long and it has been a great success," Mr Norris said.

