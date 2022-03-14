Forbes Rotary Club joins Rotary Australia to aid national and international projects

At Wednesday's Forbes Rotary meeting, the Forbes Rotary Club agreed to donate funds to the Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Aid Fund and the RAWCS National Flood Appeal. Since the time of the invasion of Ukraine, Rotary's Ukrainian Aid Fund has received nearly $1 million which is currently being streamed directly into the Ukraine through the Eastern European branches of the international charity group CARITAS. For local residents wanting to donate to the Ukrainian appeal all that is required is to log into the RAWCS website and select the "Projects" link and enter the project number "83-2014-15". Once details of this project appear select the "Donate" option and complete details concerning your donation. All donations are tax deductible. As the national Ukrainian floral emblem is the sunflower, the Rotary Club of Coolamon with the donation of several tons of sunflower seeds from a local farmer will soon be sending out seeds along with specially printed packets to NSW Rotary Clubs. These will be packed and sold for $2 a packet with the sale proceeds being deposited into the above mentioned RAWCS project. To donate to the RAWCS National Flood Appeal, again, donors should log into the RAWCS website, select "Projects" and enter "47-2021-22" then select the "Donate" link and complete details concerning your donation. Again, all donations to this appeal are also tax deductible. With the increasing demands for help to those not so fortunate Rotary Australia is always looking for people to assist with fund-raising, youth projects, overseas, national and local humanitarian aid projects, environmental projects and health research projects. For those wishing to know what's involved in becoming a Rotary member please call one of your local Rotary Club Members; Garry Pymont on 0427 401 267, Chris Finkel on 0429 661 358 or Grahame Uphill on 0427 640 065.

Forbes Rotary Club joins Rotary Australia to aid national and international projects