whats-on,

Considering your future employment options? The Forbes Local Jobs and Careers Expo is on this week - and it's a great way to find out more about jobs, careers and training available in the local area. Some 30 exhibitors covering a wide range of local industries including ag machinery, metal fabrication, hospitality, real estate, mining, earth moving, financial services and education, have registered for the event. Th event is open to all, with plenty of information for job seekers, parents, carers and secondary students. Janice Little from Training Services NSW Regional Industry Education Partnerships says this is a chance to explore the amazing local employment and study options on your doorstep - no matter your age or where you are at in your career journey. Representatives from Council and State government agencies such as Local Land Services and Transport for NSW will be on hand to outline the many career opportunities and entry pathways available in the government sector. Charles Sturt University, Parkes Country University Centre and TAFE representatives will be attending to supply information and answer questions on a wide range of tertiary courses and options for local study support. Connect with Training Services NSW and local recruitment agencies such as Skillset, Verto and Sureway to discuss your career options and get information on apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities across the region. The Forbes Local Jobs and Careers Expo is on in the Club Forbes Auditorium from 5.30pm to 8pm on Thursday March 17.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c03b2392-d215-44c9-8c94-9e46336e766c.jpg/r0_207_4032_2485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Explore your options: Forbes local jobs and careers expo this Thursday