Forbes men's, ladies Probus clubs have AGMs this month

President Robert Bryson opened the meeting by welcoming 35 members; five apologies were accepted. The members were asked to stand and record a one minute's silence for the passing of Harry Coggan, a long time member of Forbes Men's Probus Club. Next was the induction of Frank Donohue as a new member by President Robert Bryson. Following this Frank gave a short talk on his background. After normal meeting procedures had been attended to and morning tea served, Ian Thomas had the pleasure of introducing our guest speaker Kevin Trimbath, Compliance Officer at Hassells Tannery, Daroobgalbie. Kevin was brought up in Bathurst, joined the Police Force where he served 11 years mainly in the Central West, before changing his profession in 2019 as Compliance Officer at Hassells. His presentation was very informative of every aspect of tanning cattle skins mainly, having stopped tanning kangaroo skins in 2020. The upgrading of the factory has been a huge boost to the Forbes economy. Absolutely nothing is wasted as everything of the skins is used. He spoke of the waste water treatment plant and showed slides of the evaporation bays, which separates the salt. The company are planning a new evaporation plant at the present time. He informed the audience that 90 per cent of the treated hides go for export. Many questions followed and these were answered very ably by Kevin. A vote of thanks was given by Kevin Girot, who comprehensively thanked our guest speaker and asked the members to respond in the usual manner. President Robert announced that the March meeting will be our AGM on March 25. There will be no guest speaker on that occasion. The meeting closed at 11.45 am. - Alister Lockhart OAM President Jennifer Purdie welcomed 23 ladies to our meeting and a special welcome to Therese Davis who was a visitor. Apologies were received from six members. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and adopted with no business arising. The Parkes Probus have invited our club to join them on a bus tour to Iandra Castle in April and several members interested will be contacted for more details we have received all our details from Head Office with regard to our AGM. Elvy read her treasurer's report; we are still waiting on a reply from the Club Forbes for hire fees for our meetings. We also received an invitation from the Men's Probus to join them on a Mystery Trip on Tuesday May 3 at a cost of $120 per person with a deposit of $50 to be paid at our next meeting. This was cancelled last year so we are hoping for a great trip this year. As we receive so little mail it was decided that we no longer need a post office box and the key has been given to the men's club to return. Our new joining fee will be $25 and members are asked to bring this in an envelope at our meeting on Friday March 25. This will be our Annual General Meeting and we will need some new office bearers if we are to keep our Ladies Probus Club going. Members are asked to bring along something of interest to share as we will not have a guest speaker. Most of us have lots of treasures we can share with others! Our guest speaker introduced by Carmel Murray was Rachel Roberts, a solicitor practicing in Forbes in VC Reid's offices. She stressed the need to have a will and it needing to be relevant. Most problems occur when a will can be contested. She also explained a Power of Attorney and Advanced Care Directive. She answered questions and was thanked by Anne Mackay who presented her with a small gift. Hoping to see you all at our next meeting and bring a friend along. - Colleen Liebich

Forbes men's, ladies Probus clubs have AGMs this month