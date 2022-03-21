Junior Tennis Tennis players from around the region have converged on Forbes Tennis Club for the Central West Regional Matchplay Series for 2022. Children aged from nine to 18 travelled from Coonamble, Dubbo, Bathurst, Orange and Parkes for the play-offs, with a lot of good tennis played on the day. Winners on the day were: 10 years and under: Archie Williams; runner up Oscar Pigot; 12 years and under: Winner Evan Pretorius; runner up Anna Orr; 14 years and under: Winner Izaak Scott; runner-up Hayden Arndell; 18 years and under: Winner Justin De Swardt; second Alexander Hegarty. If you're inspired to pick up a racquet, social tennis is starting Sunday, March 27. It's from 1pm to 4pm and everyone is welcome to come along for the fun, even if you haven't played before. Depending on numbers, there can be some activities for the younger children as well. Cost is $5 per player (school age and above) or $20 per family. If you can't make it this weekend, come along on April 10 or April 24. Any enquiries message the Forbes Town and District Tennis Club Facebook page or contact Peter Clifton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4c851058-8102-4351-ac3f-06f6098ddc6b.JPEG/r0_127_756_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Juniors contest Matchplay series at Forbes tennis club