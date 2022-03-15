Eight teams to contest Forbes bowls minor fours

Major titles in bowls are set to commence with the release of the draw for the Minor Fours where it is impossible to pick a favourite out of the eight teams nominated. In the first game Cherie Vincent, Bob Grant, Kerry Roach and Al Phillips play Phil Moran, Phantom Dawson, John Gorton and Grant Lambert. In game two Ray Dunstan, Peter Mackay, Rob Priest and Kerry Dunstan take on what is considered the 'hottest chance of all' in John Cutler, Joe Nicholson, Paul Baker and Laurie Crouch. Game three has Cliff Nelson, Jeff Nicholson, Glenn Kearney and Scott McKellar playing John Baass, Ray Drabsch, Don Craft and Barry Shine while in game four Shayne Staines, Brett Devonport, Shane Bolam and Robert Dukes take on Denny Byrnes, Sid Morris, Ivan Hodges and Peter Hocking. The action packed first round is to be played before March 26 with round two by April 3. More major title nominations are expected to be called in the near future. Also on the horizon is the Easter Carnival to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17. This is one of the majors for the 'Bowlie' and well worth taking part and time to witness bowls played at the highest level. For those taking part fees are $75 per player in pairs, $75 in fours while triples have no charge. Another bowls extravaganza coming up is the 3-Bowls Mixed Pairs tournament set down for July 9 and 10 with prizemoney of $2000 offer. If good enough 1stt is $1000, 2nd $500, 3rd $200 and 4th $100. Play will be three games of 15 ends on Saturday then two games of 15 on Sunday. Entry fee is $100 per team. Talking of witnessing good entertainment on and off the sporting field reports are that last Saturday night the trio of Clayton Green, Emily Pavey and Joe Stephenson had the club rocking with many rating the entertainment as the best for some time. Most left hoping this trend continues into the future. Stay tuned. Wednesday bowls: Glenn Kearney knows his way around the green and last week brought son-in-law Daniel Wright down for a roll for the pair to take out the Wednesday morning social comp with a 20-9 win over John Browne and John Baass. Played over 16 ends the winners were always in command leading 13-4 at half time then 16-6 after 12. The remaining five games were one sided except for the game between Geoff West and Tony Bratton winning 18-17 over Geoff Coles and Laurie Crouch in 20 ends. Victory was hard fought for the winners who lead 9-5 after 10 then 17-8 after 15 prior to the two C's stormed home making it 17-all with one end to play. The rest is history. Jim Moloy and Lindsay Willding did most things right winning 28-14 over David Williams and Paul Doust in 22 ends. They looked good from the start, 4-0 after three, then 15-6 after 11 to be in control 19-7 after 14. Fred Volgesang was voted the 'player of the morning' and asked 'what is he on' as he rolled like the champion as he is leading for Barry Shine winning 22-11 over Denny Byrnes and club president Peter Mackay in 22 ends after leading 10-8 after 11. Another double score was recorded by Barry White and Cliff Nelson winning 24-12 against Ray and Kerry Dunstan in 20 ends. The brother failed to fire to be behind 10-6 at 'oranges'. A couple of fours helped the winners on the run home. In the last game Bill Looney and Noel Jolliffe cruised home 26-11 against Bill O'Connell and John Kennedy in 20 ends. They led 13-6 after 10 then 22-7 after 16. Social bowls, where everyone is welcomed to take part, are played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while the greens are also open to family/friends for social outings. For details phone 6852 1499.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8e81e125-e292-488a-b516-dc37cfced5e2.jpg/r1060_668_3456_2022_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eight teams to contest Forbes bowls minor fours