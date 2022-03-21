Invitation to 'give it a go' this Seniors Week in Forbes

whats-on,

Seniors Week is coming up and it's time to reconnect - as this year's theme says. Forbes Shire Council's billing it as a week-long Give It A Go Festival, with plenty on the program. It all begins with the much-loved variety concert in Forbes Town Hall next Sunday afternoon - March 27 - with live music and afternoon tea for a gold coin donation to the Red Cross NSW Forbes branch. On Monday, you're invited to the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre on the shores of Lake Forbes to learn basic styles of weaving and develop an understanding of the cultural importance of weaving techniques. Bookings essential. Monday afternoon sees Rob Willis OAM host what promises to be an entertaining afternoon, enticingly titled "I may be old but I'm not stupid". There'll be stories and memories, a lot of fun, maybe a rock 'n' roll quiz, a few songs and tall tales. Bookings essential for this one, it's at the Uniting Church Hall from 2pm. You're also welcome to try something new on Tuesday: Forbes Croquet Club welcomes new members to their courts at Halpins Flat. Come along from 8.15am - before it gets too warm - and learn how to play golf croquet. From 10.30am you can join tai chi at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre. Wear loose-fitting clothing that doesn't restrict your range of motion. Forbes Family History rooms open their doors on Wednesday from 10am to midday. This group specialises in both family history and the history of Forbes and district. Enlist the experts' help to find your own family history or unlock your own passion for exploring local history. From 1pm head back to the Youth and Community Centre to try your hand at indoor bowls. Indoor bowls follows the same rules and game play as lawn bowls - but on synthetic turf. Forbes indoor bowls meets weekly from 1pm. Aqua fitness, or aqua aerobics, is on at the Forbes Olympic Pool from 9am on Thursday, March 31. Pool entry for this session is free! In the afternoon, explore your creative side with a 'fun with pen and wash sketching' workshop at Northside Chapel in Johnson Street from 1.30 to 3pm. Have fun in a friendly environment learning the basics of pen and coloured wash sketching. Bookings are essential for this one. On Friday, April 1, you're encouraged to join the Fishing For Fun workshop at the pontoon at Lions Park, This event starts at 10am. Registration essential. On Saturday, start the day right with community yoga with Cherie in beautiful Wheogo Park from 7.30am. Head on over to Lions Park from 9am for a game of social chess. A second week of activities (schedule below) wraps up with a return of Keith Potger, who'll perform with the Sundowners at the Forbes Town Hall at 6pm on Saturday, April 9. Tickets are available from Forbes Shire Council or through 123tix.com.au for $25. Monday, April 4 3pm - Chair yoga with Cherie at Wheogo Park (Junction Street) Tuesday, April 5 8.15am - Croquet with Forbes Croquet Club at Halpins Flat 10.30am - Tai Chi at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre (Battye Street) 11am - Forbes Men's Shed Open Day (registration essential) Wednesday, April 6 10am Drumming workshop at Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (registration essential) 10am - Forbes Family History Group open day at the Forbes Family History rooms behind the library 1pm - Indoor bowls, Forbes Youth and Community Centre Friday, April 8 9am - Embark on a Forbes sculpture tour, departing Harold Street (registration essential) Saturday, April 9 9am - Social chess at Lions Park 6pm - Keith Potger and the Sundowners, Forbes Town Hall, tickets 123tix.com.au or council reception. Some events require bookings as places are limited, these can be made by calling Council on 02 6850 2300 or popping in to the council administration building at 2 Court St, Forbes.

Invitation to 'give it a go' this Seniors Week in Forbes