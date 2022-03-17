Looking at Landcare: last week to join Rural Women's Gathering

whats-on,

Hi Landcarers, This is the last week to purchase tickets for the NSW Rural Women's Gathering being held in Forbes between 1 - 3 April 2022. We are so fortunate to have a fantastic line up of speakers for the event and are looking forward to sharing this opportunity with locals as well as women from across the State. One of the many highlights of the weekend is our Gala Dinner on Saturday evening with fabulous guest speaker, Jean Kittson. Attendees are encouraged to wear red (a lot or a little) and be part of this fun, entertaining evening. As part of the evening, we are looking forward to viewing Woolerina's AW22 Collection. I am loving their bright colours of fuchsia pink, golden yellow and hunter green. Their collection will be released in a number of drops over the comings weeks. Our dinner participants will have the privilege of being some of the first people to see this new collection! We know that is a lot on the first weekend of April and understand that women may only be able to participate in parts of the Gathering...and that is perfectly fine. We would love you to join us and individual sessions can be purchased, or a whole Gathering ticket provides access to every session, including the Gala Dinner. Stan and Stela will be providing an entertaining dance display to kick the evening off. This couple will take your breath away with their Dazzling moves. Stela has been the Philippines National Latin Champion and Stan has been the World Open Professional Ballroom Champion. We are very fortunate to have our table decorations provided by the Hain family and equally fortunate to have Tim Mackay from Forbes Livestock to auction off these beautiful arrangements of native flowers. Our Gathering speakers also include Country Music Artist and Rural Adversity Mental Health Program Ambassador, Melinda Schneider. Cressida Cains, 2020 NSW/ACT Agrifutures Rural Woman of the Year, and local speakers including Tara Kelly, Fiona Aveyard, Wendy Muffet and Rose Philipzen. Time is running out to make reservations for this fantastic event, so make your reservation today. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

