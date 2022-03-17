From the mayor's desk: another gong for Forbes Shire Council team

Another week and another award for Forbes Shire Council when we were honoured at the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia over the weekend. Our Load Restraint Education Project, which we ran last year in conjunction Parkes and Lachlan Councils, won an IPWEA (NSW and ACT) Excellence in Road Safety award. The program was developed to increase load restraint awareness and decrease the number of load restraint incidents and breaches occurring on local roads. Since this program we have seen load restraint breaches decrease by 69 per cent. Residents are aware our fabulous outdoor team has been busy out spraying for mozzies to keep our much loved lake area, sportsgrounds and facilities safe for everyone. As well as these preventative measures, Council also has a two pronged monitoring system in place to track risks. All residents of Forbes who are interested in our community's future are urged to complete the Forbes Future Housing survey. You can complete it online with links on our website or Facebook or you can pick up a printed copy at the Council offices. Boil the kettle and settle down to give us valuable insight in what you want our community to look like and include in the future. Talking about our future, I am very excited to announce earthworks started on Monday at the Central West Industrial Park, adjacent to our state of the art selling facility, the Central West Livestock Exchange. This next stage of development is expanding the industrial complex area and the number of blocks with access to utilities necessary for a top tier industrial zone, including electricity, natural gas and a good water supply. There is already interest in the new sites, in what will become a prominently positioned industrial hub on the Newell, halfway between Melbourne and Brisbane. Your mayor, Phyllis Miller

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/858dba48-5669-4fbf-9664-daf49b9dc96f.jpg/r0_1164_3832_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg