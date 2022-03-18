Earthworks begin, Forbes Riding for Disabled call for volunteers

Work on a new home for the Forbes Riding for Disabled Association Centre is under way, and the committee is calling for volunteers as they plan to welcome riders again. Forbes RDA Centre has been in recess, but is ready to relocate to the Forbes Livestock Exchange thanks to the generosity of the Forbes Shire Council who have provided land for the new Centre. Earthworks will begin shortly to clear, level the land and prepare the base for the arena, followed by fencing the arena and a paddock for the horses. A lot of infrastructure is required and to a standard of RDA requirements. "We are very fortunate to have gained the assistance of Mr Tommy Boyle as our Project Officer," RDA committee member Deb Roylance says. "Tommy has started the ball rolling already with earthworks starting this week. "If all goes to plan we hope to start up the centre during Term 2 or beginning of Term 3." The group is seeking more helpers: they need a volunteer coordinator, horse manager and volunteers for activities like care of horses, leading horses or assisting riders - each mounted rider requires two assistants. Volunteers are needed to help with activities for unmounted riders, training horses and ponies, assisting the coach and fundraising. "We welcome any form of assistance from our very generous community in the form of manpower, donation of materials," Mrs Roylance said. "RDA is a charity organisation and relies on volunteers to operate the centre. "We are excited to get going again and have so much interest from children from local and out of town schools." The nearest RDA centre is Young: unfortunately centres are folding due to lack of volunteers and funding. It's an incredibly valuable service for so many: Riding Develops Abilities in the way of improving balance and posture, promoting decision making and thinking ahead, encourages reading and speech through games, develops eye - hand co-ordination just to mention a few of the benefits. If anyone can offer to volunteer their services with the infrastructure of the new Centre or on RDA days, at this stage Wednesday afternoons, please email: forbes@rdansw.org.au or Ring 0438514472 The group's AGM is on Monday March 28 at the Forbes Council Chambers at 7.30 pm. All committee positions are vacant, and all are welcome.

Earthworks begin, Forbes Riding for Disabled call for volunteers