Red Bend's cattle team prepares for Sydney Royal

Despite a reduced amount of time to prepare, Red Bend Catholic College's Cattle Team are gearing up for the annual Sydney Royal Easter Show. Red Bend will be entering 10 steers in the 200th Sydney Royal Easter Show, like they normally do which are comprised of a trade steer and nine pure bred steers. Out of the ten steers, the team only has two Limousins, which is unusual, Cattle Team coordinator Susan Earl said, as their past entries have usually consisted of Limousins. Mrs Earl puts this down to people not having Limousins to sell them this year as they were still recovering from the drought and many only had heifer calves, rather than bull calves. The trade steer is a Limousin cross, while the other seven steers are Angus cattle. Red Bend will be entering all of the steers in the hook and hoof sections at the Sydney Royal. The cattle team got the Angus steers from Margaret and Rob Hart from Corinella,the Limousin cross from Richard Rice from Parkes, while the Limousins are from their normal breeder, Phil Kirk's from Warramunga stud. Mrs Earl said they are a little behind the eight ball at the moment as they got the steers late in the school holidays, normally they get them in November or October. While the Angus will put on weight fine, Mrs Earl said preparing them has been slower due to COVID-19, but they are all full steam ahead now. This year, they have 23 students in the cattle team, from year eight to year 12, with 11 heading down to Sydney to compete. Jack Nadin is the school parader, along with three other students who are in the state finals for parading. These students include Lachlan Haynes, Jada Buchan and Will Moxey. Lachlan, Jada and Will qualified for the state finals in parading at this year's Eugowra Show. Mrs Earl said it is going to be such a different year this year because they have lighter weight animals - with only light weights and middle weights, whereas they usually enter heavy weights. "It's a good thing to allow the kids to use other breeds and to get to know other breeds, that's a positive." Mrs Earl said she will be interested to see the animal's results in the carcase results as Angus cattle are so different to Limousin cattle in their carcase confirmation. Red Bend's cattle team will be down at Sydney from Monday April 4 to Sunday April 10.

