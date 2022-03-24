Sunshine corner: come in and see us for a bargain or a raffle ticket

Hello Sunshiners. What lovely weather we have been having lately. Such a great start to autumn. It is hard to believe it is here already. The Royal Far West Op Shop is open from 9am to 4pm on every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We are in Templar Street, right beside the Bakehouse and would so love to have you come in and have a look around. The friendly volunteers enjoy having a chat with customers and will help if you are after a special item. There is a wide range of craft items available at the moment. Plenty of books on craft, sewing, knitting and an extensive array of material to make that shirt or patchwork quilt. In the back furniture room you may be able to find that cupboard, table or lounge chair you have been looking for. What a range of crockery, glassware and bric-a-brac there is to choose from and don't forget to look on the clearance table. Need a new picture for your wall? You may find that here also. The raffle tickets are on sale for the Mother's Day Parcel at just $1 per ticket. There is also a garden raffle which is for a rustic steel bistro seating and two white pots also at $1 per ticket. This was kindly donated by Bunnings, so thank you for them. Both raffles will be drawn on April 27. The Royal Far West Op Shop welcomed a new volunteer to their ranks this week. The new Sunshine Shop meeting will be held at the Op Shop at 10am on Friday, May 6. The Sunshine Club would love to welcome new members so why not pop into the shop and join up, both yourself and your family. The cost is only 20 cents per person, per year. I would love to be able to wish you a happy birthday in my notes. Speaking of birthdays it is time to once again open our birthday book. Happy birthday wishes go out to: Dry Andrew's Daughter who celebrated on March 17, Bruce Almighty's Mrs who celebrated on March 19, Sommerset Val who celebrates on March 23, Little Pattie who celebrates on March 24 and Bev's Vicki who will celebrate on April 2. Enjoy your special day everyone and may there be many more to come. That is all for this time but we will be back again in two weeks time. Stay safe and keep that lovely smile on your face as it brightens up so many lives. Bye for now, Lady Bat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/fde89695-1864-4d50-b404-851a319e5e9e.JPG/r1159_744_4156_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sunshine corner: come in and see us for a bargain or a raffle ticket