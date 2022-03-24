News from the sporting shooters

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Wednesday March 16. The weather was warm with a breeze from the north east at 8kph. Range officer: Tony Bratton. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean. 25metre Fox target: Paul Baker 280/280; Ian Halls 280/280; Russell Brown 279; Roger Paddon 277; John Dean 277; Wayne Facey 277; Lionel Redfern 273; Mia Condon 264; Doug Shead 255; David Morrison 222. 50metre Rabbit target: Russell Brown 243/250; John Dean 242/250; Wayne Facey 240; Roger Paddon 237; Paul Baker 235; Lionel Redfern 233; Mia Condon 227; Doug Shead 212. 75metre Feral Cat target: Wayne Facey 118/120; Roger Paddon 116/120; Russell Brown 112; John Dean 112; Paul Baker 104; Doug Shead 94; Mia Condon 79. 100metre Bear target: Wayne Facey 116/120; Russell Brown 111/120; Roger Paddon 109; John Dean 104; Doug Shead 99; Paul Baker 88; Mia Condon 71. Results of the .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday March 20. The weather was cool with a breeze from the south east at 3kph. Range officers: Norm Brook, David Coleman. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean, Barbara Brook; Niki Bolam. 25metre B300 target: John Dean 294/300; Wayne Facey 293/300; Ben Smith 293/300; David Sanderson 291; Steve Hindmarsh 289; Phil Anderson 286; John Dunkley 285; Mia Condon 284; Tony Bratton 282; Norm Brook 274; Dennis Christey 274; Julie Smith 274; Mal Smith 271; Haydon Coleman 259; Konnor Coleman 258; Adrian Newham 253; Barbara Brook 251; Niki Bolam 249; Richard Essen and Mitchel Clarke shot practice. 50metre Vermin target: Steve Hindmarsh 15.3/15.5; Wayne Facey 15.2/15.5; Ben Smith 15.2; Norm Brook 15.1; Tony Bratton 15; Julie Smith 13.1; Dennis Christey 11.3; Phil Anderson 11.2; Konnor Coleman 11.1; John Dean 11.1; Haydon Coleman 10; David Sanderson 8.2; Mia Condon 8.2; Barbara Brook 7; Niki Bolam 6.2; John Dunkley 5/; Adrian Newham 3; Richard Essen and Mitchel Clarke shot practice. 75metre Feral Cat target: Ben Smith 120/120; John Dean 118/120; Julie Smith 118; Norm Brook 116; Wayne Facey 116; Steve Hindmarsh 116; Tony Bratton 114; Niki Bolam 110; David Sanderson 104; Barbara Brook 96; Haydon Coleman 95; John Dunkley 83; Mia Condon 82; Phil Anderson 75; Konnor Coleman 59; Adrian Newham 30. 100metre Mosquito target: Wayne Facey 112/120; Julie Smith 112/120; Norm Brook 111; Ben Smith 110; Phil Anderson 110; Steve Hindmarsh 109; John Dunkley 105; John Dean 103; Niki Bolam 98; Barbara Brook 88; Haydon Coleman 87; David Sanderson 83; Mia Condon 81; Tony Bratton 74; Konnor Coleman shot practice. The next Wednesday shoot is on March 30 at 2pm. The next Sunday shoot is on April 3 at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoot starts at 2pm on Sunday. For information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting call Wayne Facey on 0414524059 or Norm Brook on 0458664541. The next sporting clays is a 50 target shoot on April 9 at 6:30pm. On April 10 a 100 target field shoot starts at 10am.

Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Wednesday March 16. The weather was warm with a breeze from the north east at 8kph. Range officer: Tony Bratton. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean. 25metre Fox target: Paul Baker 280/280; Ian Halls 280/280; Russell Brown 279; Roger Paddon 277; John Dean 277; Wayne Facey 277; Lionel Redfern 273; Mia Condon 264; Doug Shead 255; David Morrison 222. 50metre Rabbit target: Russell Brown 243/250; John Dean 242/250; Wayne Facey 240; Roger Paddon 237; Paul Baker 235; Lionel Redfern 233; Mia Condon 227; Doug Shead 212. 75metre Feral Cat target: Wayne Facey 118/120; Roger Paddon 116/120; Russell Brown 112; John Dean 112; Paul Baker 104; Doug Shead 94; Mia Condon 79. 100metre Bear target: Wayne Facey 116/120; Russell Brown 111/120; Roger Paddon 109; John Dean 104; Doug Shead 99; Paul Baker 88; Mia Condon 71. Results of the .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot on Sunday March 20. The weather was cool with a breeze from the south east at 3kph. Range officers: Norm Brook, David Coleman. Scorers: Wayne Facey, John Dean, Barbara Brook; Niki Bolam. 25metre B300 target: John Dean 294/300; Wayne Facey 293/300; Ben Smith 293/300; David Sanderson 291; Steve Hindmarsh 289; Phil Anderson 286; John Dunkley 285; Mia Condon 284; Tony Bratton 282; Norm Brook 274; Dennis Christey 274; Julie Smith 274; Mal Smith 271; Haydon Coleman 259; Konnor Coleman 258; Adrian Newham 253; Barbara Brook 251; Niki Bolam 249; Richard Essen and Mitchel Clarke shot practice. 50metre Vermin target: Steve Hindmarsh 15.3/15.5; Wayne Facey 15.2/15.5; Ben Smith 15.2; Norm Brook 15.1; Tony Bratton 15; Julie Smith 13.1; Dennis Christey 11.3; Phil Anderson 11.2; Konnor Coleman 11.1; John Dean 11.1; Haydon Coleman 10; David Sanderson 8.2; Mia Condon 8.2; Barbara Brook 7; Niki Bolam 6.2; John Dunkley 5/; Adrian Newham 3; Richard Essen and Mitchel Clarke shot practice. 75metre Feral Cat target: Ben Smith 120/120; John Dean 118/120; Julie Smith 118; Norm Brook 116; Wayne Facey 116; Steve Hindmarsh 116; Tony Bratton 114; Niki Bolam 110; David Sanderson 104; Barbara Brook 96; Haydon Coleman 95; John Dunkley 83; Mia Condon 82; Phil Anderson 75; Konnor Coleman 59; Adrian Newham 30. 100metre Mosquito target: Wayne Facey 112/120; Julie Smith 112/120; Norm Brook 111; Ben Smith 110; Phil Anderson 110; Steve Hindmarsh 109; John Dunkley 105; John Dean 103; Niki Bolam 98; Barbara Brook 88; Haydon Coleman 87; David Sanderson 83; Mia Condon 81; Tony Bratton 74; Konnor Coleman shot practice. The next Wednesday shoot is on March 30 at 2pm. The next Sunday shoot is on April 3 at 10am. The Centre-fire rifle shoot starts at 2pm on Sunday. For information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting call Wayne Facey on 0414524059 or Norm Brook on 0458664541. The next sporting clays is a 50 target shoot on April 9 at 6:30pm. On April 10 a 100 target field shoot starts at 10am.

