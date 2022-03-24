NSW seniors festival, events, expo

The NSW Seniors Festival Expo is an annual free and fun event held at the ICC Convention Centre. Featuring over 50 exhibitors and workshops, the Expo has all the latest information on travel, lifestyle, health, services and more. 2022 Expo highlights: Where: Hall 4, Exhibition Centre, International Convention Centre, Sydney, NSW 2000 Can't attend the Seniors Festival Expo in person? No worries! The Expo will once again be available online, and this year it's even bigger than before. Enjoy the performances from the Expo stage via livestream and learn from a wide range of virtual workshops. When: Wednesday March 30 from 9am - 5pm, and Thursday March 31 from 9am to 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/4aeb5459-3a8d-4dc7-9ab3-4f56074fa983.jpg/r0_80_1067_683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The NSW Seniors Festival Expo | Sing, dance, learn at Seniors Expo

+1

MORE GALLERIES The NSW Seniors Festival Expo is an annual free and fun event held at the ICC Convention Centre. Featuring over 50 exhibitors and workshops, the Expo has all the latest information on travel, lifestyle, health, services and more.

2022 Expo highlights: Live musical performances from Darren Coggan, Gary Pinto and Emma Pask

Professional advice on the best care for your garden from Easy Care Gardening

Artist workshops led by the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (March 30 only)

Create a balanced, healthy eating plan with The Nutrition Guru, Lindy Cook

Movement tutorials and educational workouts with Be Mobile Physiotherapy

Learn practical tips and strategies in downsizing, decluttering and storage management with Decluttering Solutions

The latest information and updates on services for seniors from government departments

Giveaways, competitions and prizes. Where: Hall 4, Exhibition Centre, International Convention Centre, Sydney, NSW 2000 Can't attend the Seniors Festival Expo in person? No worries! The Expo will once again be available online, and this year it's even bigger than before. Enjoy the performances from the Expo stage via livestream and learn from a wide range of virtual workshops. When: Wednesday March 30 from 9am - 5pm, and Thursday March 31 from 9am to 3pm. SHARE