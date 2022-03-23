Regatta draws crowds and Forbes' Lachlan Dragons hold their own

Dragon boat paddlers came from all over the region to compete on Lake Forbes on Sunday, and picnickers flocked to the shores of Lake Forbes to watch. Forbes' own Lachlan Dragons hosted the regatta, and are celebrating a couple of wins from the day's program as well as the success of the now-annual event. Forbes' opens had a solid win and our women's team placed second. One of our local teams won the dash for cash, but our mixed 20s team was pipped at the post. The coveted finale event, the bridge to bridge from Bates up to Oxley, was this year taken out by Orange Colour City. Only by about four-thousandths of a second, bemoans coach Chris Favelle good-naturedly, after Forbes won the inaugural title last year. "It was an all round great day, brilliant," he said on Monday. "It was a really great success: a friendly event with lots of spectators." He thanked Forbes Shire Council for preparing the area, State Emergency Service and Rural Fire Service for their water safety and first aid support. While Forbes' was one of the last local regattas of the season, it's by no means paddles-down for the Lachlan Dragons. Thirteen members of our local club are preparing to represent Western in the regional challenge at the nationals in Adelaide in April. Western will once again field women's, mixed and open teams for the event, and the Forbes locals are in fairly serious training. Forbes' Lachlan Dragons train on Lake Forbes on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings, and anyone who's interested should stop and chat to them or look at their Facebook page for more information. Favelle can't recommend the sport highly enough: he says it's great for everyone from young people through to those who've retired from sports like footy because of knee or other issues. "It really is a growing and inclusive sport," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/176ef8b8-3648-4244-9855-3ecf4d282d78.jpg/r89_0_1958_1056_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Regatta draws crowds and Forbes' Lachlan Dragons hold their own