Autumn delivers a great day for three-person ambrose

By Short Putt The weekend dawned cloudless and with the promise of beautiful conditions for the weekend. An early morning dew on the greens soon burned away and the golfers bent to their task, aiming to score low as always. The main event on the weekend was the 3-Person Ambrose held on Sunday, and in which 60 players participated. The incentive of cash prizes drew golfers from Forbes, Parkes and West Wyalong. At the Presentation, Men's Captain Steve Betland thanked the sponsors - Jeff Haley, Tony Cogswell, Margaret Hurst and the 'Hook, Drive & Sink It' team - for their generosity which enabled the event to be played. He also thanked the participants for joining into the spirit of the event and remembering to abide by the rules. The winners were the group of Troy Howe, Steve Betland and Randall Grayson who scored 61 2/3 nett. They birdied all of the par-5's, finishing with a 66 scratch score. Runners-up were Brodie Hodges, Greg Hanns and Anthony Davies with 63 nett. They did well on the par-3's, and were helped by one of the better combined handicaps on the day. There was intense interest in the NTP's and Super Pin. The NTP's went to: 9th - Jordan Brett, and 18th: Greg Hanns. Both groups did convert for their 2's. The Super Pin was snared by Shane Sallaway who put his ball to 1.3 metres from the hole, but neither of his group could convert for a '2'. This format proved tough for many teams, with good strategy from tee to green. One thing that does work is excellent shots. While numerous birdies were scored, there was only one 'Eagle', although a number of players had their chances for more. The best effort was by Niel Duncan and his group. In the group, Trevor Toole managed to get his drive into the corner on the 4th fairway, and only a little bit behind Niel's drive. But strategy was used and so was Trevor's drive. Niel stepped up and hit his iron 'oh so sweetly'. The group watched intently as the ball landed a few feet short of the pin, ran to the pin and dropped into the hole. If only they had it on video. There are many stories of woe, with all including events like - everyone in the group missing simple putts, or needing to take the best of three bad drives, or simply everyone hitting poor chips. But whether it be good or bad stories, the cooling drink after the game soothed all the pain. Saturday's competition was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by Elders Real Estate (Forbes). The field of 57 players were keen to do well but somehow the scores were not as good as expected. The Div-1 Winner was Peter Dawson, who was 'in the zone' and shot 33 on the front-9. His nett score of 68, off a scratch handicap, included six birdies and only two bogeys which seemingly came from nowhere. Runner-up was Barry Parker with a delightful 71 nett. He has been enjoying a patch of good form of late, hoping it will meander along for a while yet. The Div-2 winner was John Ridley with a 'Jekyl and Hyde' score of nett 68. He was near immaculate on the front-9, scoring 38. But his back-9 bore no resemblance to his earlier game, seeing him struggle to a 46. But thank goodness for handicaps. Runner-up was Ross Williams with a nett 72. He had the reverse form from John, but not quite so badly different with his back-9 being quite tidy. The ball sweep went to 76 nett on count back, going to: 72 - N Duncan, S Sallaway; 73 - R Scott, S Kirkman, A Rees; 74 - K Sanderson, J Haley, B Thomas, B Squires; 75 - K Herbert, P Kay, B Woonton, P Maher; 76 - J Dobell. The visitors were Alec Edwards and Max Medlyn, both from Parkes. The NTP's went to - 9th: Max Medlyn; 18th: Paul Kay, neither of whom converted for a '2'. In fact, there were only two 2's scored all day, both on the 3rd hole. John Ridley managed one and the other went to Paul Kay. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Paul Kay, giving him an edge in the group banter from the outset. However, this was a case of 'so near yet so far'. Paul's tee shot was, as they always say, "looking good all the way". The excitement rose higher when the ball landed and rolled in line to the pin. Paul rushed up to the green to find his ball sitting 4.5 centimetres to the side of the hole. With only a little roll to the right it could have been an "H-in-O", but alas it was not. Needless to say the putt was easy and the cameras were out pretty quickly. Both luck and skill go hand-in-hand in this game. And every week there are examples of each. Here are just a few examples, about which you can decide into what category they belong. Harry Quirk, a recently joined Junior has been enjoying participating in the comp and has learnt quickly that the score does not always matter. He has watched his handicap steadily decrease. This week his score was helped by a chip-in for par on the 7th hole, brushing aside the 'bogey-hole' label for many. Then on the 9th, his chip from the side of the green did everything except go in the hole for a '2'. These must be cases of skill and unfortunate luck. Another player used all of his guile on the 17th. Stevie G finished up just short of the green. He needed a tidy chip and easy putt for a handicap score. But his chip went sideways and only just managed to rest on the green at the very front. His putt was hit with confidence and never looked like missing, traversing the 18 metre (or 54 feet) distance with ease. Now that must be skill. And then there is the case of Alf Davies. His drive off the 14th tee ran considerable, finishing up on the 15th fairway side of the trees. Alf calmly took his driver, intending to play his classic low, slight draw runner to finish near to the 14th green. However, he mistimed his shot, it rose quickly struck the branches of trees and bounced in behind a big gum. Now that must be bad luck. Here is the news: Head Pro Adam has a Taylor-Made Equipment Demo Day scheduled for Tues 29 March. There is quite a deal of interest in the new 'Stealth' technology so give the Pro Shop a ring and get your name down to have a crack at this 'carbonwood' construction. The Summer Sixes Finals competition is getting quite tight. Last week some teams returned better-than-average scores, only to be beaten by some real low scores. All eyes are on the 'Golf Harvest' and 'Part Time Putter' teams as they try to win every game from 5th spot to make the Grand Final in respective draws. And the Plate draw also has suspense. In the Pool A side, a group of older fellas await the result of a contest between two groups of lovely ladies. In the Pool B the eventual combatants will most likely be younger guys. Players are reminded that the Sixes Presentation Dinner will be held that evening. Competitors are free, with partners and others paying a nominal fee. If you intend to attend then please let the Pro Shop know, so that catering can be organised. For those interested, the Finals of the CWDGA Mens Pennants were held at Dubbo on Sunday. Mudgee teams won the Div 1 (v Dubbo), Div 2 (v Parkes) and Div 4 (v Bathurst) matches, while Parkes beat Mudgee in the Div 2 match. They are definitely a strong club. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 26th Mar, the Mens comp is an 18-hole Individual Par, sponsored by Forbes Tuesday Golfers. Sun 27 Mar has a Stableford Medley, and promises to be a 'quiet day of golf'. The second week of the finals series in the 2021-22 Summer Sixes competition, sponsored by Flannery's, Bernardis, BWR and Golf Harvest, produced some upset results after some stunning scores. The Pool A Main Draw saw the 'Golfie' team move directly into the Grand Final with a narrow win over Grant Howell AE, as did Forbes Auto (94.5) team in Pool B who had a crushing win over Rissoles (101). Both Golf Harvest (Pool A) and Part Time Putters (Pool A Plate) continue their rise up the Draw sheet, each aiming for their Grand Final spots. The Pool A Plate sees the upward surge of F-Troop (108) with a win over top-placed Duffers (109). In the Pool B Plate, HD&SI (106) had a similar victory of EHAG (108). The teams to depart are: Pool A Main Still Trying (104.5), Pool A Plate Banana Split Pants (116), Pool B Main Bush Divas (103.5) and Pool B Plate Casual Crew (107). A couple of these posted some very low scores, only to be beaten by even lower scores. This week Grant Howell AE vs Golf Harvest, and Rissoles vs Flip Floppers for spots in the Main Draw Grand Final, while Duffers vs Part Time Putters and EHAG vs Corn Stars for the Plate Grand Final. Needless to say, good scores will be needed. The Ball Sweep recipients are on the board. Would all non-member players collect your balls won from the Pro Shop. A reminder that Teams those teams who reach the Main Draw Grand Final must play on the Sunday. Those who reach the Plate Grand Final can play any time in the week leading up to Sun 3 April. Also, please advise the Pro Shop if you want to want to attend the Presentation, which will be held on Sun 3 April at 6 pm, where the vouchers winners and prize winners will be announced. A meal is supplied free to those participating players, while partners and others can pay a small fee for their meal. By the Roving Reporter With the weather cooling off a few more Ladies are returning to Wednesday Golf together with the course drying out from the floods it is an ideal time to enjoy the game. Having preferred lies makes it easier to get out of trouble which may be the reason we are seeing some very good scoring. Last Wednesday March 16 we played a Stroke which included Monthly Medal and Putting Competition. Division One winner was Ev Uphill(19) with 72 nett on a countback from Kerry Stirling (21). Division Two Winner was Anne Maree Gaffney (33) with a 74 nett with Denise Squires (26) with 76 nett. Winning a ball were Sal Perry, Colleen Venables, Kerry Stirling and Denise Squires who won the putting competition with 30 putts. NTP 9th Julie Wood and 18th Kate Steele Park. Thank you Allure On Main for your sponsorship and congratulation to the winners. Saturday's competition saw Jill Cripps have a win with 32 Stableford points and Heather Davidson taking the NTP on 9th and 18th. Well done ladies. Next Wednesday is a Stableford and the end of March so if you want to enter the Dot Coady and Shootout this will be the cut off day. Prior to Lachlan Valley veteran golfers playing their monthly 18 hole competition in Forbes last Thursday the AGM of the association was held with Forbes' Peter Barnes re-elected as president. Also re-elected were secretary-treasurer Beryl Roberts and captain Jeff Haley, both from the Forbes club. In his report to the well attended meeting Peter said he appreciated support from the clubs in hosting monthly competitions. However, he stressed that all clubs could do more when it came to travel after noting support receive when hosting at their own club. He added that during 'testing times' overall the Lachlan Valley Veteran's Golf Association had a season of play which they can be proud of. Out on the course the ever consistent Forbes member Barry Parker took top honours in A grade with 41 points on a count-back from the likeable Jimmy Clyburn playing out of the Condobolin club. After a slight mix-up in B grade honour of the best score went to Bogan Gate member playing with the Forbes vets in Steve Edwards on 37 points from Graeme Cooke and Robert Lea, both from Parkes scoring 36 points. In the Coles/Miller shield Forbes on top with 117 points from their three best individual scores. Next was Condobolin 110, Cowra 107, Parkes 104, West Wyalong 93 then Grenfell 35. Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Steve Uphill (F), B grade Roy Bell (Peak Hill), 18th A grade Andrew Grierson (F), B grade Roy Bell again. With 60 players contesting the 18 holes, the ball sweep to 32 points. Those to collect from Forbes included, 39 points Alf Davies, 37 Andrew Grierson, 36 Fonz Melisi, Neil Herbert, 35 Ken Sanderson, Barry Shine, 34 Garry Pymont, Peter Barnes, Steve Uphill, 33 Ted Morgan, Max Haley, Kim Herbert, 32 Jeff Haley, Geoff Drane, Peter Cowhan. Today Forbes and Parkes vets will be out on the Forbes layout for 18 holes with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start. Today week the 'twin towns' will be in Parkes prior to that town hosting the Lachlan Valley 18 hole monthly competition the following week. Last week organiser Geoff Drane welcomed 24 to the Tuesday social 12 holes with Ken Sanderson best on 28 points from Steve Edwards on 26. Tuesday golf is open to all players, ladies, men, young and old. Be at the club from 9am and you are guaranteed a social 12 holes. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554.

Autumn delivers a great day for three-person ambrose