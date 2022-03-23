Work on the Forbes heated pool continues. In an update to Forbes Shire Council's March meeting, staff wrote that the contractor engaged for the external structural works was installing the new concrete surrounds. Installation of windows and doors, as well as the completion of the entry area, is expected by the of April. Forbes Shire Council anticipates the lockup stage handback from the current builder to occur in April, a further statement from the council to the Advocate reveals. The report to the council meeting flagged concerns about the rapidly increasing price of building materials, supply issues and the impact of recent flood devastation in other regions on the availability of building contractors. However, the council has since the meeting announced that a second contractor is ready to commence the amenities, which are required before public access can be granted. A partial opening is anticipated in mid May with construction continuing until the new centre is complete. It was closed last May for these works.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/43e85ecc-a746-4790-af56-80d08ae15e84.png/r0_42_559_358_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Heated pool progress: exterior nearing completion, amenities upgrade to follow