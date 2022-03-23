A 24-year-old Forbes man will face court on charges of possessing drugs and an offensive weapon, driving with an expired licence and police pursuit. Forbes police allege the driver began to accelerate away when they indicated he should stop in Forbes on Sunday night. He did stop for police a short time later. It's alleged he was in possession of an illegal drug and had a baseball bat in the vehicle with him. He has been charged in relation to those matters and released on conditional bail to face local court in April. Investigations into shots being fired into a house earlier this month continue. Police attended on the 9th and found damage to the front of a house consistent with gunshot, a police spokesperson said. It's believed the shooting occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 8. Police declared a crime scene and carried out forensic investigations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/f21b041c-2b77-4032-826f-7c5406276f4e.JPG/r90_285_3917_2447_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police beat: Forbes driver, 24, to face charges