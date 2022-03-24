Good news: there's still time to join Rural Women's Gathering

whats-on,

We have extended our registrations until Monday, 28 March for the NSW Rural Women's Gathering in Forbes. We have also reduced the price of full registration, which includes Saturday Gathering at Forbes Town Hall, Saturday Evening Gala Dinner at the Forbes Golf Club and Sunday Gathering at Forbes Town Hall and all meals during the day. Some of our workshops are free, some have reached capacity, but we still have heaps of fabulous opportunities on the Saturday afternoon. Bookings can be made as a Full Registration or for individual sessions. We will be thrilled to have you with us. If you are part of a group...or attending as an individual, we are sure that you will have a lovely weekend. If you are interested in joining our bus tours and have not registered for the event, please feel free to book in for the Saturday afternoon. We want to fill these buses and have this opportunity available to everyone, so go to the Workshops and Tours tab on our website. The Forbes Garden Club tour has a small fee and the Forbes Arts Tours are free. Our Gathering Committee also have a massive thank you to put out to Forbes Public School for offering up space for us at the last minute after our previously booked facility pulled out at late notice. Principal Megan Staples was quick to offer up space for us and we are extremely grateful for this generosity. We want to fill the Partners Bus Trip, heading off from Town Hall on Saturday at 9am and returning at 4.30pm on Saturday. This will be a wonderful opportunity to check out some fabulous things happening in the Forbes and Parkes Shires. The trip will include a tour of HE Silos, a tour of Westonfence, lunch at Bogan Gate, a trip to Boydie Aveyard's property at Trundle and a catch up with Fiona Aveyard from Outback Lamb. A separate link has been set up just for the bus trip. We have been overwhelmed with bookings over the past week, particularly for our Gala Dinner (which is going to be fabulous). Your bookings inspire our committee to keep working hard to deliver a wonderful weekend. We have tried to keep as much as we can with a local flavour to promote the fabulousness of the Central West of NSW. This includes catering for our Gala dinner....with the most patient, amazing couple, Jess and Ben from Eat Your Greens, who have stuck in there with us for the last couple of postponements. For visitors....you will be delighted! For those of us who love Eat Your Greens, we just can't wait! To make this evening extra special we have guest speaker, comedian Jean Kittson, Woolerina's AW22 Collection Fashion Parade, Stan and Stela providing a dance display and Tim Mackay from Forbes Livestock auctioning off our beautiful native table arrangements....all overlooking the beautiful greens at Forbes Golf Club. Attendees are encouraged to wear red (a lot or a little) and be part of this fun, entertaining evening. Melinda Schneider will be one of our special guest presenters on Saturday, 2 April at Town Hall. Note that all of these events are ticketed and must be purchased prior to the event. The inspirational Cressida Cains, 2020 NSW/ACT Agrifutures Rural Woman of the Year will also be speaking on Saturday. We are thrilled to be able to have a line of up wonderful local speakers, including Tara Kelly, Fiona Aveyard, Wendy Muffet, Rose Philipzen and Dr Karen Ritchie. This will all be brought together by our fabulous MC Kia Handley from ABC Radio. Time is running out to make reservations for this fantastic event, so make your reservation through our website today. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare

