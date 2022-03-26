Region's Apexians reunite in Forbes

Last weekend saw more than 50 ex-Apexians and partners gather in Forbes for a long-awaited reunion. The 2022 Zone Nine Reunion, comprising originally some 50 clubs from Bondi to Bourke, is usually held every two or three years but had been postponed twice because of COVID concerns. It was originally planned for October 2020 in Forbes. Unfortunately, there were quite a few cancellations due to other commitments and interstate border concerns, but that did not stop people from all over NSW from attending. There was a welcome get together and meal on Friday night at Club Forbes and then, on Saturday, the infamous "McGill Mystery Tour" which was so popular that two buses had to be organised to transport people to the various places. First stop was Varanus (the goanna sculpture) for a group photograph, then on to McFeeters Motor Museum where the fascinating guided tour by Bill and Jan concluded with delicious coffee, tea and cake provided by Larz's Coffee Fix. Woolerina was the next stop and a guided tour and behind the scenes visit was escorted and supervised by Warwick Rolfe. The Central Hotel at Eugowra was the venue for lunch followed by a walking tour of the famous Murals painted all over the village. The "mystery" tour concluded with "bubbles, beer and canapes" in the garden of Peter and Heather Moore beside beautiful Lake Forbes. That evening there was a semi-formal dinner with lots of laughter and entertainment. The reunion concluded after breakfast on Sunday morning as visitors departed to their home towns and cities. The reunion was wonderfully catered for by Club Forbes who provided breakfast and dinner on both days. A special thanks go to manager Adam and his very professional and friendly team for providing a fantastic, private venue at such short notice. Special thanks also to Steve and Marilyn at the Plainsman Motel for looking after the accommodation so well. Apex Forbes was a service club chartered in 1950 and over the next 45 years fostered the personal development of hundreds of young men, many of whom are now leaders in the community. The club also produced one National President, two Zone Presidents and several District Governors. National President was Alan Musgrave who was Zone President before that. Peter Moore was also Zone Nine President looking after 50 clubs in the Zone. Many thousands of dollars were raised to be used in projects nationally, regionally and in Forbes. Two of the legacies of Forbes Apex Club that can be seen in Forbes are Apex Lakeside Park, which has free barbecues and children's play facilities and Forbes Apex Riverside Tourist Park, which was created and maintained by the members with profits returned to the community through those years. Planning is already underway for the next reunion which will probably be held in October 2024, somewhere in the old Zone Nine territory.

Region's Apexians reunite in Forbes