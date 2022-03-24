The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is urging Mid Lachlan Valley Team residents to take extreme care when conducting burning activities following an unusually high number of fires in the local area due to unseasonable conditions. NSW RFS District Officer Scott Baker said local brigades have responded to a number of fires in recent weeks, including escaped permit burns across the area. "Current hot, dry conditions and high levels of fuel mean landowners need to be very careful when attempting any burning," District Officer Baker said. "When undertaking burning activities, landholders are required to notify their neighbours and the Mid Lachlan Valley Team office on 6852 5600 24 hours before lighting a fire all year round." Residents are also reminded that all burning activities are suspended on a day of Very High Fire Danger and Total Fire Ban. Total Fire Ban information are posted daily at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au District Officer Baker said all Mid Lachlan Valley Team residents should take the current conditions seriously and make sure they have plans in place, in order to protect their family and property should they be threatened by fire. District Officer Baker reminds residents and landowners they need to take care when using fire and remember it is their responsibility to control the fire so that it doesn't escape and cause damage. NSW RFS provides the following advice in regards to controlling your fire from escaping:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/82e38923-7b59-469d-a37d-3fc1e63883e9.jpg/r10_45_4021_2311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

RFS Mid Lachlan Valley calls for caution as fire season ends but hot, dry conditions continue