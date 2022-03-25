Big ticket toys for little tykes at Forbes Toy Library

Could you spend $1700 on toys for other peoples' kids? Yes? Well that's exactly what the members of the Forbes Toy Library did! The not-for-profit community organisation recently became the recipient of $1714 from the 2021 H1 Northparkes Community Investment Program, which paid for the purchase of two 'big ticket toys' - a John Deere Pedal Tractor valued at $500 and an Up and Down Roller Coaster valued at $350. "These bigger items are what the Toy Library is really proud to offer," Secretary of the Forbes Toy Library Tiffany Skinner said. "As a parent, these purchases can be quite expensive - especially for one toy - but to be able to borrow them occasionally is just great." Ms Skinner said borrowing toys has other benefits, which includes reducing storage issues, allowing children to have increased stimulation for imaginative play and sustainably reducing the number of toys eventually ending up in landfill. According to Toy Library members the John Deere Pedal Tractor has always been a big hit with their little borrowers, however the existing tractor had recently worn out and needed replacing. Features of the new tractor are its adjustable seat to allow for play by various ages and the fully operational front loader. The bonnet also lifts for those children interested in tractor repair and maintenance. The Up and Down Roller Coaster was also replaced. "The kids just love this. The look of pure glee on their faces as they ride down the track is fantastic," Toy Library Grants Officer Linda Carne said. Jigsaw puzzles and magnetic blocks have also been purchased by the grant to extend the library's cognitive development collection. President of the Forbes Toy Library Amy Smith extended her sincere gratitude to the Northparkes Community Investment Program. "We're so thankful to Northparkes Community and External Relations Adviser Gabe Albert and the Community Investment program. The Forbes Toy Library is just a fabulous resource for parents and carers and this has reinvigorated our collection." Ms Smith said another benefit of Toy Library membership is borrowing toys provides an opportunity to meet other caregivers and make new friends. It also helps parents and carers learn about play stages of child development. The Forbes Toy Library is open during school term from 9:30 to 11:30am each Saturday and from 9am to 10am every second Thursday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/15e34223-5e12-48ec-9ed9-ee964cf0c590.jpg/r0_16_1038_602_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big ticket toys for little tykes at Forbes Toy Library