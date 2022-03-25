Forbes netball 14s make season debut under tough conditions

The 2022 Forbes Under 14 Representative Netball Team made their season debut at the Cowra Carnival on on Sunday. It was a challenging day with only seven girls available to play in the end, but all rose to the occasion to serve the Forbes Club name well. They played seven games from seven rounds, in very hot, and still conditions, with no subs for relief. The team comprised Matilda Cronin, Renna Dechen, Laura Greenhill, Daisy McMahon, Pyper Muddle, Jaya Smith and Matilda Stitt, with other players Claudia Hodder, Holly Leighton and Milli Robson unfortunately unable to join them on the day. The girls are coached by the capable duo of Lyn Forde and assistant Brianne Duncan, and were supported by umpire Libby Dallimore. Their first three matches on Sunday were against different division teams from the large Belconnen Netball Association in the ACT. They then played representative teams from Cootamundra, Cowra, Bathurst and Tumut Netball Associations. The only win for the day was in their last game against Tumut, but the event provided an excellent opportunity for the girls to get to know each other better and the coaches to try out different playing combinations. Matilda Cronin was nominated by the girls as the Player's Player. The team are set to play in a number of the local country carnivals for the season, building toward an appearance at the State Junior Netball Titles at Baulkham Hills in Sydney in early July. The next event is this Sunday 27th in Young, where they will be joined by other Forbes representative teams, the Under 17s and Under 12s.

