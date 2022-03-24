whats-on,

No-one would pick 2020 and 2021 as prime times to establish a sporting club but Forbes Ranch Sorting and Penning is going from strength to strength despite the disruptions. The group's first event for 2022 is this weekend, beginning with a beginners' workshop Friday and continuing with two big days of competition Saturday and Sunday, and there'll be plenty of action at the Forbes Showground arena. The club's Melissa West says more than 90 riders are coming, and a couple of classes have more than 100 entries with two-rider combinations. This weekend's event will carry on the local championship that commenced in 2021, due to event cancellations through COVID and flooding. "The grandstand will be set up so people can come and watch," West said. "There are lots of local (entries). "We probably have the biggest junior ranch hand class we have had, which is great because it means we are getting the kids coming through." For those who haven't seen it yet, ranch sorting and penning sees competitors work in pairs to yard numbered cattle in order. One rider is on the gate, to block cattle or let them through, while the other rides into the pen to separate out the steer with the next number. In the junior ranch hand class, an experienced rider works the gate while the newer rider does the cattle work. The weekend actually commences Friday with a beginner workshop with Dawn Barwick - that booked out within 12 hours showing the strong interest in the sport. Competition starts at 8am Saturday and Sunday, with spectators welcome any time. Both days start with all levels classes followed by juniors, with the more experienced riders returning after lunch. There's a canteen throughout the weekend, Coffee by Larz on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/a35f211c-2885-4739-9e2f-fc58e61103c2.jpeg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Riders return for three days of ranch sorting and penning in Forbes