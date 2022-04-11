Wiradjuri culture in focus at Vinnies

Members of the community gathered in Forbes' St Vincent de Paul Society op shop on March 24 to mark the installation of an Acknowledgement of Traditional Custodians plaque. The ceremony and plaque aims to recognise Indigenous heritage and connections as well as acknowledge the traditional custodians. The plaque states 'We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the land on which you now walk, the Wiradjuri people, with deep respect. May the Elders past, present and emerging be blessed and honoured'. Sister of Mercy and member of the Vinnies conference Elizabeth Young said this ceremony began with the new reconciliation action plan for the St Vincent de Paul Society in NSW. This plan aims to embed cultural perspectives throughout the Society, support and engage more effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and create a culturally safe and friendly environment where First Nations people are welcomed, respected and employed. Kelly Morgan, Regional Director for St Vincent de Paul, Wilcannia Forbes said this is the first shop in the region that will be unveiling this plaque. Ms Morgan said it is so important that they do recognise the traditional custodians of the land that their shops are located on. Vinnies Shops are run by dedicated volunteers and employees. Profits from the sale of goods stay in the local community, going directly towards funding their services and programs. Helen Smith, Vice President of the Forbes Vinnies Conference said they help people out in times in crises and times of true need. "We are here at Vinnies to give a hand out in times of need but also to give a hand up," she said, Ms Smith said they ask that those seeking help to give them a call from Monday to Friday, between 10am to 12pm to set up an appointment, which will be completely confidential.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/60f36543-fd59-434e-9d45-5fa4da9b7952.JPG/r1_323_3454_2274_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg