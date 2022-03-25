whats-on,

Calling all performers! The dates are booked, the syllabus is online, and the hardworking committee of the Forbes Eisteddfod is ready to hear from you! Entries in the 2022 events are now open. The Town Hall sections - including instrumental, speech and drama, school dance, bands, choirs and public speaking - are on from June 15 to June 22. Dance will again take place in the July school holidays, from July 9 to 17. Forbes Eisteddfod committee member Karyn Glennan says the organisers are looking forward to the return of performers to our local stages after the disruptions of the past two years. Entries don't close until May 8 (Town Hall) and May 15 (dance) but they're calling on entrants - from our schools to individuals - to get those entries coming in. A reminder that the school group pointscore trophy is on offer once again: with prize money of $500 for first schools gain points for entering and performing - and then for each placing. Forbes Eisteddfod, which has won its reputation as the friendly eisteddfod over decades, is run by a group of dedicated local volunteers and they look forward to welcoming you all back this year. Although 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19, they were full steam ahead with plans for 2021 when two COVID cases stopped in Forbes, and the organisers pivoted the entire program so the Town Hall section of competition could go ahead. Go online to forbeseisteddfod.com.au to view the full syllabus and make your entries through Stardom.

Calling all performers, entries in 2022 Forbes Eisteddfod now open