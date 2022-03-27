Forbes, will you walk to de-feet Motor Neurone Disease this April?

whats-on,

On April 10, Walk to d'Feet MND is coming back to Forbes. The event is a 5km charity walk supporting those living with motor neurone disease. As a wheelchair and stroller friendly event, people of all abilities, including those with MND, can have a fun day out with friends and family. It's been three long years since we were able to gather to support this cause - after a hugely successful 2019 event - and MND NSW offers some insight into why we should get back into it this year. Have you ever stopped to think what your life would be like if you could no longer walk? No longer move your arms to hug a loved one? Or even no longer talk? Unfortunately, this is the reality for hundreds of Australians right now who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, an uncommon but devastating condition. Walk to d'Feet MND events are held each year to raise vital funds so MND NSW can continue to support people living with motor neurone disease. Two Australians are diagnosed with MND every day, and there is currently no cure. Not only do Walk to d'Feet MND events help raise funds to assist MND NSW provide support programs and assist over 500 people throughout NSW, the ACT and NT, but they aim to bring the community together and offer an enjoyable day out for all. MND NSW are also thankful for the support received from the local community at our Walk to d'Feet MND events in the region to assist people living with motor neurone disease. "The support we've had from the community at our previous Walk to d'Feet MND events is inspiring, we couldn't be more thankful to those giving up their time to help us in this important cause," CEO Graham Opie said. "The cause of MND is not known and at present there is no cure. "However, with support through events such as these, we can make a difference in the lives of people who have MND, and help to one day find a cure." Walk to d'Feet MND will take place from 10am at Lions Park in Forbes on April 10. You can register online at https://www.walktodfeet.org.au/forbes Registration for adults is $25, $10 for children, and those with MND can attend the event free of charge. You can event bring your furry friends along, with dog registration available for just $6 (which includes a dog bandanna so they look stylish on the day!). Special walk t-shirts are available for $10, and can be ordered when registering online and collected at the event on the day from 9:30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5d67d65f-a074-4a18-997a-bf6b51101924.jpg/r0_229_4496_2769_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes, will you walk to de-feet Motor Neurone Disease this April?