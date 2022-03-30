Relocating the pipe organ from Town Hall to the former Presbyterian Church would cost in the order of $30,000 and the proposal has been put on hold. Forbes Shire Council in November resolved to seek quotes for relocating the organ, due to the number of events being booked for the Town Hall. But an update in the most recent business papers said quotes for the work came in at $30,000 and the matter would be reviewed in 12 months after seeing how events in the venue worked out. Cr Steve Karaitiana brought up the organ in November last year - as a matter without notice. Mayor Phyllis Miller suggested the church, which was purchased by the council in March last year, was a more suitable home for the pipe organ, donated by the late Paul Coles. READ THE BACK STORY: Pipe organ finds new home in Town Hall "It's a beautiful organ but we need to pop it over into the church," she said at the November meeting. "We've got so many weddings and things booked in that we're really going to have to re-house it ... it's going to be beautiful to have it in the church." Acting director Planning and Growth Mat Teale told that meeting it wasn't a quick matter. "My understanding is it took a lot of work," he said. "It comes apart in a lot of pieces and when you set it back up again you've got to get a specialist to come in and re-tune it and go through that whole process." In the interim it has been moved to a different location within the hall to see whether that is more suitable.

Pipe organ would cost $30,000 to relocate, council advised