Mid Court Crisis takes out summer night tennis competition

Forbes Town Tennis Club completed their 2021-2022 night tennis competition on Tuesday night. There was some great tennis played over the months with two teams equal at the end of the competition. Their placement went back to a head-to-head when they played each other, and the eventual winners were the team of Mid Court Crisis. This team consisted of Shannon Hurley, Tom Menzies, John Monk and Dan Sweeney. The runners up were Making up the Numbers, Rod Stewart, Christine Cogswell, Suzie Hill, Rachel Eagles, Lara Stibbard and Ethan Byrne. The evening of tennis was followed by presentation of awards and socializing with some drinks and nibbles. The Club Championships will be played over the next three weeks on a Tuesday night with doubles on March 29 and mixed doubles on April 5. If we can get enough players we will hold the singles championships on the April 12. The social tennis day for families organised for Sunday March 27 was washed out. The next day for Social Tennis will be Sunday 10th. It will be on from 1pm to 4pm and all ages are welcome. Cost is $5 per player (school age and above) or $20 per family. You can follow us on Facebook, just like the Forbes Tennis Club. Peter Clifton would like to know numbers so please contact him on 0403335205.

