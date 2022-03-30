Frost and Fire to return, but tickets to cost us this year

whats-on,

Frost and Fire tickets will set fans back $15 a head this year after more than half the people who registered for free tickets in 2021 didn't show up on the night. Attendees had to book their spot at the second Frost and Fire to ensure COVID compliance but only 44 per cent - 895 tickets scanned out of 1662 - actually attended. That's not unusual, a report to the March Forbes Shire Council meeting reveals. "Free event organisers interviewed revealed no-show rates to be as high as 50 per cent," the council's manager community and tourism wrote. "Attendance (at Frost and Fire 2021) was assessed to be down due to a number of factors including wet weather, car park closure and COVID-19 but a financial obligation from attendees will also foster a commitment to attend and not book a ticket simply because it is free and decide on the day whether or not to show up. "Paid tickets have been supported by NSW Tourism Awards mentors, and by 2021 food and beverage vendors for future events to improve attendance." Frost and Fire will once again in 2022 be promoted as a country bonfire night, showcasing Australian renowned musicians and local talent, cultural performances and memorable live entertainment with warming food and beverages. The event has an $80,000 budget, and the tickets (under 18s will still be free) will also help recuperate some of the costs associated with running a large-scale event. "This price point is good value for money for attendees, while remaining family friendly and accessible," the report says. "As onsite parking on the TSR adjacent to the Ski Dam is limited, free buses will again run and onsite parking will be at a cost of $10 per car to encourage use of the free bus service." The council has also applied for grant funding through the Regional Events Acceleration Fund with the aim of securing a major artist and temporary event infrastructure such as power, lighting, toilets, transport, staging and production and back stage setup for the talent. Cr Clarke - $10 for parking,. should we really be charging $10 a car? Mayor MIller said, I think it's a deterrent. We want them to get on the (free) buses. In the aim to recuperate some of the costs associated with running a large-scale event and to improve event attendance by applying a value, tickets will be charged at an affordable price of $15 for ages 18+ with under 18's free entry. Tickets are planned to be on sale from March 30 via 123tix.com.au when the event will be announced. The Tourism Team will conduct extensive marketing campaigns to promote the event and appeal to a visitor audience including Central NSW, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Mudgee and Blue Mountains and beyond to ensure the event will deliver on tourism outcomes for the Shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4003d84a-c771-4aa7-81d5-5ca04fe77033.jpg/r11_0_4485_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Frost and Fire to return, but tickets to cost us this year