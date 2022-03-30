Thirsty Merc to headline Frost and Fire 2022, but tickets to cost us

whats-on,

Frost and Fire returns in 2022, with Thirsty Merc set to headline the Winter Solstice event at the Forbes ski dam. But tickets will set fans back $15 a head this year after more than half the people who registered for free tickets in 2021 didn't show up on the night according to a report by Forbes Shire Council. Attendees had to book their spot at the second Frost and Fire to ensure COVID compliance but only 44 per cent - 895 tickets scanned out of 1662 - actually attended. That's not unusual, a report to the March Forbes Shire Council meeting reveals. "Free event organisers interviewed revealed no-show rates to be as high as 50 per cent," the council's manager community and tourism wrote. "Attendance (at Frost and Fire 2021) was assessed to be down due to a number of factors including wet weather, car park closure and COVID-19 but a financial obligation from attendees will also foster a commitment to attend and not book a ticket simply because it is free and decide on the day whether or not to show up. "Paid tickets have been supported by NSW Tourism Awards mentors, and by 2021 food and beverage vendors for future events to improve attendance." The council has now released tickets for 2022, the event on June 18 with Thirsty Merc, Smith and Jones, Josh Maynard, Em Pavey, Clinton Breen and Jo Stephenson. We'll enjoy entertainment from Sydney Fire Dancers and all the good food and beverages we've come to expect from the night. Council's staff said the $15 fee was good value for money. The event has an $80,000 budget, and the tickets (under 18s are still free) will also help recuperate some of the costs associated with running a large-scale event. There's also a $10 fee for parking - that's to encourage people to use the free buses that will be picking up and dropping off in town. The council has also applied for grant funding through the Regional Events Acceleration Fund with the aim of securing a major artist and temporary event infrastructure such as power, lighting, toilets, transport, staging and production and back stage setup for the talent. Tickets are on sale from March 30 via 123tix.com.au The Tourism Team will conduct extensive marketing campaigns to promote the event and appeal to a visitor audience including Central NSW, Canberra, Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Mudgee and Blue Mountains and beyond to ensure the event will deliver on tourism outcomes for the Shire.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4003d84a-c771-4aa7-81d5-5ca04fe77033.jpg/r11_0_4485_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Thirsty Merc to headline Frost and Fire 2022, but tickets to cost us