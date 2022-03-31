The Rural Women's Gathering almost here!

whats-on,

Hi Landcarers, We are finally to the pointy end of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering arrangements. We are looking forward to welcoming women and partners to Forbes and the Central west over the next few days. We are certainly fortunate with our weather conditions and things are looking pretty fabulous at the moment! If you see any of our Gathering participants around town, please make sure that you make them feel welcome. We hope that after a short taste of the Central West, they will include a stop off in our area as part of future plants. After submitting our application to host the Gathering in Forbes three years ago, we are thrilled to finally be able to deliver this event. Unfortunately, due to COVID, we have had many last minute changes, alterations, additions and withdrawals. These are the conditions that we are working with for any events now. We look forward to sharing some of the moments from the weekend through social media and an update next week in the paper. I have to offer a massive shout out to our Committee and thank them for sticking in their with us over such a long period of time. We have been fortunate to have sponsorship from the Department of Primary Industries, NSW Farmers, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, Australian Wool Innovation, Country Women's Association of NSW, Interrelate and HE Silos. Without this generous support, events of this nature, purely aimed at supporting rural women, are not possible. We are pleased to be offering an event that is doing its best to be low waste and where possible, we are using local produce, local suppliers and manufacturing as much as we can by hand. Our Gathering bags and lanyards have been hand made by members of our Gathering Committee. The bags are made from recycled materials and the lanyards are made from new material, but are hopefully something that can be reused, with no logo. We are also looking forward to welcoming Jean Kittson, Melinda Schneider and Cressida Cains to Forbes as speakers and performers. A late addition to our line up (due to last minute COVID challenges) is that we now have Royden Donohue performing during our Gala Dinner! Royden is known to many locals and I know that everyone will be looking forward to busting a move! For more information visit www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/4c40e05b-7590-4f2b-a319-64b59422df61.jpg/r0_99_1943_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg