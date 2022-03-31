Seniors' Week off to a great start, still plenty to do in Forbes

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Forbes' 2022 Seniors Week celebrations got away to a great start with a well-received variety concert at Forbes Town Hall on Sunday afternoon. Rob Willis filled the Uniting Church hall with those eager to reminisce, sharing stories and music, on Monday, and Forbes croquet club welcomed numerous visitors to the courts on Tuesday. There's still plenty happening, if you haven't tried something new or got along to any of these events. Aqua fitness, or aqua aerobics, is on at the Forbes Olympic Pool from 9am on Thursday, March 31. Pool entry for this session is free! In the afternoon, explore your creative side with a 'fun with pen and wash sketching' workshop at Northside Chapel in Johnson Street from 1.30 to 3pm. Have fun in a friendly environment learning the basics of pen and coloured wash sketching. Bookings are essential for this one. On Friday, April 1, you're encouraged to join the Fishing For Fun workshop at the pontoon at Lions Park, This event starts at 10am. Registration essential. On Saturday, start the day right with community yoga with Cherie in beautiful Wheogo Park from 7.30am. Head on over to Lions Park from 9am for a game of social chess. A second week of activities wraps up with a return of Keith Potger, who'll perform with the Sundowners at the Forbes Town Hall at 6pm on Saturday, April 9. Tickets are available from Forbes Shire Council or through 123tix.com.au for $25. Check out the schedule here: Monday, April 4 3pm - Chair yoga with Cherie at Wheogo Park (Junction Street) Tuesday, April 5 8.15am - Croquet with Forbes Croquet Club at Halpins Flat 10.30am - Tai Chi at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre (Battye Street) 11am - Forbes Men's Shed Open Day (registration essential) Wednesday, April 6 10am Drumming workshop at Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (registration essential) 10am - Forbes Family History Group open day at the Forbes Family History rooms behind the library 1pm - Indoor bowls, Forbes Youth and Community Centre Friday, April 8 9am - Embark on a Forbes sculpture tour, departing Harold Street (registration essential) Saturday, April 9 9am - Social chess at Lions Park 6pm - Keith Potger and the Sundowners, Forbes Town Hall, tickets 123tix.com.au or council reception. Some events require bookings as places are limited, these can be made by calling Council on 02 6850 2300 or popping in to the council administration building at 2 Court St, Forbes.

Seniors' Week off to a great start, still plenty to do in Forbes