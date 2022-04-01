Forbes netballers competitive in Young carnival

Forbes Netball Association had another great day at their second carnival of the season at Young on the weekend. They were able to field three teams - the Under 17s, 14s and 12s. The Under 17s representative side came into Young having recently competed in the West/Central West Regional League competition with some senior Forbes club players. This regional event has been a great start for the Forbes girls, who represented the club in 2021 as a very young team. All players have improved during the last 18 months, and they are becoming a very competitive. They consistently display outstanding sportsmanship and are a pleasure to coach. They are very supportive to each other and enjoy having fun off court, as well as being competitive in play. The team is Georgia Cole, Lily Boyd, Eb Colvin, Laura Scott, Kaylar Emery, Hannah Williams, Hannah Stanmore, Piper Hanrahan, Jane Davis. Coach is Robyn Kenny and Manager is Amanda Emery, and Primary Carer is Jacqui Stanmore. Umpire for the day was Karen Hargraves. A great day was had by all. The Under 14s were able to field their full complement of 10 girls in Young, and started the day beautifully with an 8-6 win against a very physical Temora side. With the bonus of having all girls available the coaches then took the opportunity to explore different playing combinations. They were not able to notch another win against strong teams from bigger clubs of Griffith, Bathurst, Wagga and South Canberra, but came together well in their final match of the day against one of the South Canberra teams, going down by only one goal, 5-6. Every single girl in the team showed excellent improvement, from the previous carnival and even during the day's play. The Player's Player award went three ways to Milli Robson, Jaya Smith and Matilda Cronin. Thanks to coaches Lyn Forde and Brianna Duncan, and Umpire Libby Duncan for their solid effort and input on the day. The Under 12s were almost thwarted by COVID pullouts late into the week, but managed to bring together eight excited girls to don the blue and yellow for Forbes. They are a Development side with great depth, and have many good years of netball ahead of them. They played all day long and never gave up - even on the bus trip home! The club was able to use their new Northparkes Mines gazebos that have been bought with grant funding money. These will travel with the teams as they compete in regional carnivals throughout the season. The Forbes Netball Association greatly appreciate the generosity of the Northparkes Mines. Look out for the netball club's fundraising ventures this year, with plans to sell chocolates, and fresh Krispy Kreme donut boxes in the community soon!

