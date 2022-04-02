whats-on,

Australia's happiest, whackiest outback adventure esCarpade is rolling into Forbes this week! One of Camp Quality's biggest fundraising events, esCarpade is aiming to raise one million dollars for kids facing cancer. After being postponed the last two years, the convoy of 60 decorated cars and costumed drivers are more excited than ever to take the show on the road. They're on a 2300km journey from April 2 to 9 and their itinerary sees them stop over in Forbes on Monday night, so we can show our support. One driver - Marcus Hughes - is joining esCarpade for his seventh year and can attest to just how important it is. He has a special yet heartbreaking connection to Camp Quality after losing his son Daniel, to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the age of seven. "Daniel's 'dream come true' day would not have happened without Camp Quality," he said. "Kids live in the moment and Camp Quality provided lots of memorable moments for Daniel and all involved. "With esCarpade, we tour a different part of Australia each year, and get the opportunity to tell the Camp Quality story and spread awareness of the good things they do for children touched in some way by cancer." Look out for the cars coming into Forbes this weekend, and go online to donate to the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/88270e88-6f91-44d6-b74d-c9cf61b8aae6.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Camp Quality Escarpade rolling into Forbes this week