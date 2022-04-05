French excels to win golf monthly medal

By Short Putt On a weekend when the weather seemed to be made for golf, many players were keen to do well. The competition was tight through all events, leading to some very happy faces at the end after a number of count backs. The Saturday competition was the April Monthly Medal, sponsored by 'The Roadies' group of Peter Grayson, Stuart French, Dave Earl and Max Haley, who all managed to win something on the day. A field of 71 players started the day, all looking to do well and earn a Medal but for many the ending may not have been what was desired. The A-Grade Medal went to Stuart French, who seemed to excel in everything he did to score a nett 67. However, it was a count back was needed and Dave Mylecharane was pushed into the Runner-up spot. After nine holes Stuart was only 3-over and looking comfortable. A scratchy couple of holes early in the back-9 were erased by par golf all the way home to finish 1-over on that nine. Dave had a similar story, being 1-over on the front-9 and 1-under on the back-9. Alas, an untimely bogey on the 16th probably cost him the Medal. The B-Grade was by comparison a more clear-cut result. Chris Moore has been steadily improving over recent weeks, and this week it all came together for him to record a nett 69 and win the Medal. He was a bit scratchy on the front-9, recording too many double-bogeys, but then stormed home on the back-9 with tidier play and a couple of birdies. Runner-up was Barry Parker with 70 nett. He too has been playing well, but more often than not has been a bridesmaid. He had a tidy front-9, helped by a '2' on the 3rd, and did okay on the back-9 except for an untidy 15th hole. The C-Grade also required a count back, with the rejuvenated Frank Hanns scoring a nett 71 alongside Kyle Sharpe. Frank played steadily to have fairly even halves, and relished his '2' on the 9th hole for what he thought was a sure NTP winner. Kyle had a 'most even day' scoring 46 on each half. But a double-bogey on the 9th and a triple bogey on the 18th seemingly put paid to his Medal chances, but he just missed out. The ball sweep went to 73 nett on count back, going to: 68 - J Bernardi; 70 - J Zannes, W Ritchie, G Hooper, P Grayson, H Callaghan; 71 - J Betland, C Hanrahan, M Haley, T Griffiths; 72 - F Melisi, R Smith; 73 - P Tisdell, J hemming, T Cogswell, D Earl, R Webb, B Slack-Smith and P Dawson. There were a number of visitors, including - L Beileitter (Wentworth), G Ettridge (Bankstown) T Grieve (Muree), C Mulligan (Hervey Bay), R Sanderson (St Georges) and W Brooking (Cabramatta). None of them managed a prize, but they all enjoyed their day. The NTP's went to - 9th: P Grayson; 18th: B Chandler, where only Peter was successful for his '2'. There were only five 2's scored, spread across all grades. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Harry Callaghan with a shot to 2.45 m proximity. His was not a classic shot, but instead a low zinger that luckily hit a soft patch of grass that killed its speed and prevented it from going through the hole and OB. As they say, it does not matter how it is done, as only the result counts. Frank Hanns was well pleased with yet another Medal win, and this time had no complaints about his game, even glossing over the triple-bogey start to his game. This was very much better than a hapless visitor, Wayne Brooking, who began his round with what is seen by some people as a perfect score, being a '10'. But alas, in golf that is not the case. The biggest influence on the game was the rapidly improving greens. Some players have had difficulty adapting to the changing pace each week, but others have relished the slower speed. One player had no answer to his putting woes, except maybe a visit to his optometrist. The players in Phil Maher's group had mixed feelings about his putting mishaps. Phil recorded no fewer than seven lip-outs in his game, which if they had dropped would have leapt him up the leader board. To further dampen his joy, this may have contributed to the loss of the 'Keno'. He and partner Bruce Chandler had teamed well on the front-9, leading opponents Pete Barnes and Brett Woonton by 2-up at the turn. But those lip-out putts, a timely return to form by Pete, and excellent handicap play by Brett saw Pete and Brett snatch the 'Keno' with a mighty flourish. Many aspects of golf are influenced by confidence. Kim Herbert was confident that he would win the C-grade Medal, in a reflection of how bad his A-grade play was. And Scott Kirkman was confident that his tee shot on the 18th should have finished near to the pin, but for the distraction caused by some social players on the 2nd fairway. There was no Sunday Stableford Medley, with the course being closed in the afternoon for the playing of the Summer Sixes Grand Final. On Sunday four teams contested the Summer Sixes Grand Final for the Main Draw. There was only one player missing, ensuring that all the teams would have a good opportunity to score well. In delightful golf weather Head Pro Adam Demidjuk started the field, with each group comprising one player from each team. There was some brilliant play around the course, and also some unfortunate events which may have been a result of nerves in this 'pressure-cooker' atmosphere. But nobody anticipated how close the results would be. The Final scores saw all teams separated by only 1.5 strokes. The top two teams needed a count back to the fifth card to separate them. This gave the Grand Final win to the 'Golfie' team, with the 'Flip Floppers' very unlucky to miss out. The best score on the day was a nett 32 returned by Ian Coombs (Grant Howell AE), with Veronica Rebellato (Flip Floppers) close behind on nett 33. In the end it was Pat Lenehan's score of 39.5 that won the day for them. Here is the news: This weekend is the Sanderson Memorial Day event. This is a 4-person Ambrose Medley, where the aim is to enjoy the day in remembrance. Get your names down on the time sheet in the Pro Shop as soon as you can. We have some big events starting after Easter and continuing through May. First up is the Vets 'Week of Golf'. Those local players who intend to play are encouraged to get your name down as soon as possible, so that organising for playing groups can be finalised. The weekend after that we have the Forbes Ladies Open (Sun 1 May) when the course will be closed, followed by a Pro-Am on Friday 6 May. Then there is the Forbes Mens Open (Sun 15 May). Following that there are the West Wyalong Open and the Condobolin Open, which together with the Forbes Open comprise the 'Trilogy of Golf'. More details on that to come. There is a working bee scheduled for Sun 10 April, with the primary object to fill the root-trimming trenches and repair the lasting effects of the flood damage. Meet at the Workshop at 8 am. Contact Niel Duncan (0427 524194) for more information. Players please note that there have been a few changes to events in the Programme Book, so please check in the Pro Shop if you need clarification on any weekend. It is crystal ball time: This Saturday, 9th April, is the Sanderson memorial Day 4-P Ambrose Medley. Sun 10 April has a Stableford Medley. The following weekend is Easter with Stableford Medley's on Friday and Monday, a Stroke event on Saturday, and a likely change for Sunday. Andrew Grierson showed last Thursday that vets golf isn't all about ageing and hitting the little white ball while out exercising out in the fresh air, it's also about putting a 'good round' together. Played over the ever improving Parkes course the former Division 1 pennants players in Sydney and Forbes club champion finished three over par for the best handicap score of the day, 39 points. Still on hot scores, Peter Dawson also from the Forbes club, went one better off scratch with a two over par round for 34 points. The in-form Gordon Pritchard from the host club is keeping the handicapper busy and looked the winner for a greater part of the day with a score of 38 points to be runner-up in a field of 38 players, including five visitors. Graham Everest (Forbes) took home the encouragement award while nearest the pin winners were - 4th A grade Barry Parker (F), B grade Kevin Watts (F), 11th A grade Andrew Grierson (F), B grade Graham Cooke (P). Balls weep winners to 34 points. 35 points Robert Lea (P), Nym Dziuba (P), Peter Boschman (P), 34 Joe Davies (P), Catch Kelly (P), Barry Parker (F), Stuart French (F), Peter Dawson (F), Wayne Brooking (Cobram). While Forbes were recorded with 18 representatives to Parkes' 15 that did not help as they ran second in the 'twin towns' shield with 207 points to the host clubs 211. During presentations a show of hands was unanimous in voting for play to continue over 18 holes (instead of 12) during the winter months. Nomination and tee off times are also expected to stay the same. Vets golf today will be in Parkes for the monthly Lachlan Valley Association 18 hole competition where winners will be greeted with an increase in prizemoney. Scores last week in the Tuesday social 12 hole competition were quite good no doubt due to the revised mid-week handicaps where best recorded being 34 points by Barry Shine from Brian Clarke with 30. Last week 15 enjoyed good company in the 'the best part of the day' with organiser Geoff Drane inviting everyone out for a hit. "Tuesday golf is open to all players, ladies, men, young and old. Be at the club from 9am and I can guarantee a good social walk over 12 holes," he said. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554. By the Roving Reporter First up is congratulations to all the lady golfers who played in in the winning teams of the Golfie and Flip Floppers on Sunday and thank you Adam for all the time it must have taken you to do the scoring. Last Wednesday 30th March an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Achesons Mitre 10 with 23 players taking to the fairways. Division One winner was Julie Hurkett (14) with 39 points with Julie Scott (25) with 35 points. Division Two winner was Alison Kingston (33) with 36 points and NTP on 9th and Runner Up Ann-Maree Gaffney(33) with 33 points. Ball sweep went to Julie Scott, Ann-Marie Gaffney, Lindy Cowhan, Jill Cripps and Sally Crosby. Heather Davidson was NTP on 18th. The cake day for the birthday girls sponsored by Kerry was held with prizes won for the month of March given out. Life is slowly getting back to normal. On Saturday 2nd April the Ladies played Stroke, Monthly Medal and Golf NSW Medal with the sponsor being Flannerys Pharmacy. Division One winner was Carolyn Duncan with a good Nett 72. Sarah Black with also a good score of 73 Nett won Division Two and to be NTP on 9th. Lyn Kennedy won the putting comp with 33. NTP on 18th was Julie Hurkett. Monthly Medal winners were Carolyn Division One, Sarah Black Division Two and Lindy Pollock Division Three. Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to our sponsors. Our Captain Heather tells me Dubbo won the Pennants against our girls last Friday but they are looking forward to the rematch in May at Forbes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9c9883f8-6233-4e8e-be6d-620a37375f5f.jpg/r0_99_1557_979_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

French excels to win golf monthly medal