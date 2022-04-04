Team Bayleys, J Kross claim Summer squash titles

By Wednesday March 30, semis night, leading teams were: Bayleys 106 points, Webbs 98, Benticks 87 and W Bilsboroughs on 80. Semis were well attended. Court One: Bayleys were favourites and won 27 points to 7 but W Bils were competitive enough to make it interesting. Alex Bayley, win by forfeit 3-0, Christine Cogswell v sub George Falvey 3-0, Jono Webb v Nikki McCaig 3-1, Will Markwort v Sam Rath 3-2 and Rhys Knight v Beth Cannon 3-0. Court Two: Webbs were confident but Benticks were in with a chance as the 20-15 result shows. Louise v Michelle 0-3, Mel Cowhan v Marcus Hardy 3-0, George Falvey v Kasey Kinsey 1-3, Claire Bayley v Shannon Rath 3-1 and Max Ridge v Cameron Webb 3-0. Thursday evening's semis lineup: Hornerys on a healthy 124 points, Pipers 114, Dawes 101 and J Krosses on 96. J Krosses knocked out top team Hornerys 21-15 but Pipers were unlucky losing to Dawes 17-18. One highlight was Jay Krosse's match with Sam Hornery involving innumerable, interminable rallies until Jay clinched a 3-0 win. Court One; J Krosses v Hornerys; Jake Shaw v Alex Doyle 1-3, sub Chris McQuie v sub Bec Connell 3-0, Shanna Nock v Bec Connell 3-0, Austen Brown v Jason Mallon 2-3 and Isaac Barnard v Chris McConnell 3-1. Court Two: Pipers v Dawes; sub Henry Kross v Oli Dawes 0-3, Jono Cannon v Dan Bayley 0-3, Dennis Haynes v Max Ridley 3-2, Ben Barnard v sub Weivan Huang 1-3 and Deb Bryant v sub Isaac Barnard 3-0. Friday night finals at last and the question was, would Wednesday's leading team Bayleys fulfill expectations? Line one was a no game but other lines were all systems go and players hit and retrieved well for good spectator squash. Mel Cowhan was competitive but Chris Cogswell found the shots to make it 3-1 her way, George Falvey lost to Jono Webb 1-3 also, Claire Bayley and Will Markwort had their usual five setter which Claire won this time by a narrow 18-16. Max Ridge had a great match also against Rhys Night, the boys were neck and neck at 15-13, 13-15, 15-13, but Rhys snuck away in the fifth leaving Max with 8 points to his 15. The final score was Webbs 11 points to Bayleys 17 making Bayleys the Wednesday night champions. Thursday evening's line one was also a no game but competition was strong and definitely worth the watch. J Krosses won match one when Jake Shaw defeated sub Jono Cannon. Jono is a hard man to beat but Jake found a way taking set five 17-15. Cameron Toole put Chris McQuie through the paces but Chris was determined and succeeded, stopping Cam at 9 points to his 15 in set five. Shanna Nock and Austen Brown shone in their respective matches against Max Ridley and sub Ben Barnard defeating their opponents 3-0. The final tally made the fourth-placed team J Krosses, and despite their absent captain, the Thursday night comp's top team with a big win of 25 points to Dawes 9, no mean feat!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/54c38779-fe7b-489b-92d3-c964fcdbd09b.jpg/r0_138_960_680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg