Forbes students to feature in Federal MP's Anzac booklet

An amazing array of writing talent has been uncovered across the Riverina and Central West in Riverina MP Michael McCormack's 12th annual ANZAC writing competition. More than 700 entries were received for this year's competition, showcasing creative writing prowess as well as honing researching skills as they interpreted the "Keeping the ANZAC spirit alive in the Riverina and Central West" theme. The writing of students from Red Bend Catholic College and Bedgerabong Public School was chosen to feature in Mr McCormack's 2022 Anzac Day commemorative booklet. Each of the 16 winning and highly commended entries will be published in the 52-page booklet, which also contains fascinating articles of the extraordinary deeds of ordinary Riverina and Central West men and women who went to war. Eight-year-old Hunter Maxwell, who is in Year 3 at Bedgerabong Public School, won the book prize for our division. Fifteen-year-old Ava Curr, in Year 10 at Red Bend, won the secondary book prize for our division and Alana Folau was named highly commended. Mr McCormack said the entries this year were as good as any from previous years and he credited the students and teachers for their hard work. "I started this writing competition as a way to help younger generations appreciate the service and sacrifice of our soldiers during a time of great turmoil in the world," Mr McCormack said. "I am continually impressed at the quality of the writing - from students imagining putting their boots on and fighting in the trenches, to the empathy shown as they write a touching piece about a family left behind - each piece offers something unique which contributes to keeping the ANZAC spirit alive in the Riverina and Central West for generations to come. "Thank you to every student who submitted an entry this year and also to the many hundreds of students who have entered in the past 11 iterations of the competition. "You have all helped to ensure we never forget the sacrifices our forebears made so that we can live in relative freedom and democracy. "My gratitude, also, to the teachers who supported the students - without their support this competition could not take place." Every student who submitted an entry will receive a participation certificate featuring a watermark of the front cover of this year's annual ANZAC Day commemorative booklet, produced by Mr McCormack, which will arrive in letterboxes across the electorate in the coming weeks. Entries were put into primary and secondary categories, with the Riverina electorate divided into North, South, East and West divisions.

Forbes students to feature in Federal MP's Anzac booklet