What is traditionally one of the biggest days on the Forbes golf calendar - the Greg Sanderson memorial day - is on again this Saturday, April 9. Nominations are rolling in and organisers are encouraging anyone who's keen for the four-person ambrose to get their names down and secure their tee time. "It's a guaranteed fun day using the four-person ambrose format," says Andrew Glasson, who's working with Forbes Golfers Association members Randall Grayson and Troy Howe to run organise the day. "However the trick is that a certain number of drives - four - from each player are required so a team of reasonable golfers can steal the day with a bit of strategy or luck." Handicaps also come into play, so casual golfers can sign up for what is a great family day with confidence. The event honours the memory of Greg Sanderson, who along with Paul Cronin and Brad Ridley was killed in the Bali bombings in 2012. In the years that followed it raised more than $100,000 for the Kuta International Disaster Scholarship (KIDS), a charity that helps educate children in Bali who lost parents in the bombings. COVID has impacted participation in the past couple of years, but organisers are keen to see the numbers grow again from here. "We'd encourage people to come along and be part of it - even if they're just after a stroll with some friends," Glasson said. "The course continues to be in magnificent shape and everyone should take the opportunity to see it." And locals couldn't possibly ask for better weather for the occasion either - there's a chance of rain developing Thursday but Saturday's forecast is for a top of 25 degrees, just glorious. Entry fees are $40 which include a barbecue lunch catered by CanAssist. Phone the Forbes Golf Pro Shop on 68 511 554.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/92e39172-6f6f-4965-908d-cb3d1887b52f.jpg/r1_209_2047_1365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

For Bali kids: Sanderson Memorial golf day is on Saturday