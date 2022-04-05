Grand final excitement in Summer Sixes golf competition

The last week of the finals series in the 2021-22 Summer Sixes competition, sponsored by Flannery's, Bernardis, BWR and Golf Harvest, produced an exciting finish for the Main Draw Grand Final, and a solid win in the Plate Draw results. The Main Draw saw the 'Golfie', Grant Howell AE, Forbes Auto and Flip Floppers contest the Grand Final on Sun 3rd April. Each group comprised a player from every team, thus raising the tension a little as they each watched the other scoring. The coin toss directed the players onto the back-9, which for some was a challenge. There was some good play and some tapering performances. Nic Ryan started well then slumped after recording a '9' on the 15th hole. For some, the putting seemed to be a problem. Both Nicole Death and Ethel Coombs had 'horseshoe putts', resulting in bogeys for each of them. These proved both good and bad. Jack Dobell almost pulled off a miracle eagle on the 15th. His drive finished on the back of the 9th tee, from where his second almost cleared the trees before finishing just short of the 15th green. He declared a 'chip in eagle', played his shot, then watched as his ball lipped off the edge of the hole to leave an easy birdie putt. At the end the four teams were separated by only 1.5 strokes. A count back, to the fifth card, was needed to declare the 'Golfie' team winners over runners-up Flip Floppers, both finishing on 104. Third place went to Grant Howell AE (105), and 4th place to Forbes Auto (105.5). The Plate Final was won by Corn Stars who shot really well to score a total 98 nett. Runners up were 'Part Time Putters (101), with 3rd going to HD&SI (102) and 4th to F-Troop (106.5). These games were played during the week, ending on 3rd April. The best scores among these teams were: Lindy Pollock, Andy Cogswell and Ken Sly (31.5), Fons Melisi and Matt Duff (32), with quite a few 34's and 35's. The Presentation Night was well attended, with over 60 players and partners enjoying the meal. Head Pro Adam Demidjuk compared the evening and distributed the prizes. President Tony Cogswell thanked the sponsors for their support, enabling a fantastic Major prize to be on offer. He also thanked all the participants who battled throughout the year, side-stepping some 'forces of nature' and enjoying every moment. Other prize winners included: Pool A Winners - Still Trying, Pool B Winners - Forbes Auto, Most Games by an Individual - Ethel Coombs (35) and Most Improved - Troy Howe. A full list of prize winners is available at the Pro Shop. A reminder for all Non-members to collect their ball prizes from the Pro Shop as soon as possible. Also at the Pro Shop will be the voucher prizes for those who were unable to attend the presentation dinner. The organisers extend a big thank you to the sponsors for their support and a big thank you to the participants who have helped to make this another successful Summer Sixes competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/33b130da-72c2-4df8-9589-166772c68d13.JPG/r243_239_2317_1411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg