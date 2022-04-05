Firefighters, with assistance from a water bombing aircraft, are working to control a grass fire burning north of Mackeys Creek Road and west of Amaroo Way, Rural Fire Service NSW advises. The fire is approximately 5km north of the Eugowra township and according to data on the Fires Near Me app had burned out about 30 hecatres. Crews are currently undertaking backburning operations, which may see an increase of smoke in the area. There is no immediate threat to property. If you see an unattended fire, please report it to Triple Zero (000) immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/fcaa9a5f-b708-46d2-83e3-c640de4bc0c5.jpg/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rural Fires Service controlling fire near Eugowra