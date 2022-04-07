There's something for everyone in Forbes' packed school holiday program

whats-on,

Staying around town this Easter holiday break? That's great! Because there's heaps on! Here's what we know of - and if we've missed anything email renee.powell@forbesadvocate.com.au and we'll add it. Community Indigenous celebration Girri Girri games, cultural arts and crafts, bungee trampolines, drumming, pedal boats and so much more at Lions Park from 4.30pm. There are food vans on site for when you get hungry and the first 300 attendees receive a $10 voucher. There's also a bus departing Jenny Murphy Park at 4.30pm, then leaving Lions Park for the return trip at 8pm. Mini VANFEST The Veronicas, Julia Stone, Jarryd James, Eves Karydas and more come to Forbes' South Circle Oval in a one-day music festival for all ages. Supporting all things local and bringing live music back to regional NSW. Tickets on sale now through oztix.com.au and there are family tickets! Forbes Magpies family fun day The rugby league club invites families to join them for a family fun day from 1pm-6pm. There'll be a jumping castle for the kids, a barbecue lunch, footy and races on tv and the bar will be open. Walk to d'Feet MND This 5km charity walk is wheelchair friendly, stroller friendly, and even pup-friendly and it's all for a great cause - raising funds to help MND NSW provide programs and assist people living with motor neurone disease. Sign up online at www.walktodfeet.org.au/forbes and join the crew at the park this Sunday. Obstacool This giant inflatable obstacle course is great fun for kids aged four years and up! It will be set up at Lions Park between 9am and 2pm Sunday, no registration required. Laser tag Be quick! This activity is booking out. At time of writing there are places in the morning session for under 9s. Laser tag is on at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre - book here. Bluescope Youth Orchestra This one's in Parkes but it's a fairly unique opportunity for your little ones. The orchestra is holding a Baby PROMS for under-fives at the Cooke Park Pavilion - you do need to register for this one. They'll be introduced to the different instruments in the orchestra and get involved! For our music lovers aged 12-25, there's a chance to meet the orchestra that afternoon. Pedal boats on the Lake Head on down to Lions Park between 3pm and 6pm to take one of the pedal boats out on the water. Participants must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Fishing The fishing workshops include information on how to rig up a rod, knot tying, fishing safety, correct casting techniques and a practical fishing session. They're on at Lions Park from 10am to midday, and 1pm to 3pm. Book your place here. Cultural art creations - terracotta pots Forbes Shire Council is partnering with Yoorana Gunya to bring you Cultural Art Creations - learn all about dot painting and complete your very own Terracotta Pot dot painting to take home! It's at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre from midday to 3pm and designed for children aged nine years and older. Registrations are essential. Easter Festival This event is brought to you by Havannah House with local churches and community service organisations. There are games, crafts, a sausage sizzle and drinks from 10am right through to about 3pm when there will be (drumroll please) the fabulous Easter egg hunt that was securing its place on Forbes' annual calendar until COVID disrupted everything. It's all on at Nelson Park and all free. Ninja Park Kids need to run off some steam? Take them to the Ninja Park on Grenfell Street! Take a skateboard or scooter - the park's right there! Throw a basketball in the car, the courts are next door too. Sculpture Down the Lachlan Got some family time? Explore the sculpture trail! Begin in town at the Dreaming Centre and check out the Wiradjuri totem animals, then take a drive down the Lachlan Valley Way to Condobolin and let the kids pose for pics with the big goanna and or explore Wandering. DIY clay workshop Make and create with clay at this popular workshop at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre from 1 to 3pm. There are spaces for children nine years and older, as well as younger - registration is essential. Pedal boats on the Lake Head on down to Lions Park between 3pm and 6pm to take one of the pedal boats out on the water. Participants must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Table top games Gmes n More Orange presents Table Top Games for all ages! The under 9s are heading to the Forbes Youth and Community Centre between 10am and 11.30am and must be supervised by a parent or guardian; over 9s take over from 1pm to 4pm. Once again, registration with Forbes Shire Council is essential! The Fast and the Furious outdoor screening Bring your blankets to Nelson Park, in Johnson Street, to catch this Youth Week screening of the Fast and the Furious. This free event starts at 6pm and includes popcorn and fairy floss. You don't need to register but parental supervision is required as this is a public park.

There's something for everyone in Forbes' packed school holiday program