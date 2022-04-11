Have your say: BMX track to get renovations under funding

Forbes' previously much-loved BMX track can get a major renovation thanks to some grant funding that has come council's way. Forbes Shire Council has received $2 million from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program to roll out the Lake Activation Plan. As part of that, they're asking locals - especially during Youth Week - to have their say on what improvements are needed at our BMX track. Some of their suggestions are: They're asking those who use the area - or who would if it was cleaned up! - to vote for their three most important inclusions. Go on to the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page to give them your feedback! The $2 million has already seen new fountains installed in Lake Forbes - have a look at how they're different in this earlier story - and will also see some pedestrian improvements. Forbes Shire Council adopted its Lake Activation Plan in 2019, as a 20-year vision for the area.

