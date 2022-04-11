Have your say: BMX track to get renovations under funding

IMPROVEMENTS: Forbes Shire Council has funding to make improvements to the BMX track behind the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. Picture: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL
Forbes' previously much-loved BMX track can get a major renovation thanks to some grant funding that has come council's way.

Forbes Shire Council has received $2 million from the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program to roll out the Lake Activation Plan.

As part of that, they're asking locals - especially during Youth Week - to have their say on what improvements are needed at our BMX track.

Some of their suggestions are:

  • Shelter
  • Bike racks
  • Drinking water fountain
  • Barbecue
  • Bins
  • Murals / public art
  • Formal carparks
  • Events
  • Grandstands
HAVE YOUR SAY: Forbes Shire Council has funding to make improvements to the BMX track behind the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre. Picture: FORBES SHIRE COUNCIL

They're asking those who use the area - or who would if it was cleaned up! - to vote for their three most important inclusions.

Go on to the Forbes Youth Action Team Facebook page to give them your feedback!

The $2 million has already seen new fountains installed in Lake Forbes - have a look at how they're different in this earlier story - and will also see some pedestrian improvements.

Forbes Shire Council adopted its Lake Activation Plan in 2019, as a 20-year vision for the area.