Forbes Shire Councillors and representatives from the Forbes U3A Incorporated presented a cheque for $500 to the Red Cross on Thursday. The funds were raised at the Senior's Variety Concert, which was the first event of the Celebrating Seniors events. Red Cross Greater Western Region Manager, Chris Mansfield, thanked the Forbes community for the kind donation. "We are here for the community and you are here for us," Mr Mansfield said when he accepted the cheque which will be used in general funds to help fund emergency services and everyday support for vulnerable community members. Forbes Shire Council Mayor, Phyllis Miller, thanked the Red Cross for being an integral part of Australian life. "The Red Cross is one of those very important organisations always on hand to help our community," she added. In total 135 people attended the concert with several high quality and entertaining variety acts performed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/27149346-b7b2-4b00-8c21-38417dd72774.JPG/r0_296_6720_4093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Seniors' concert raises $500 for Red Cross Forbes