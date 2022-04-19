We're ready to rock 'n' roll, welcoming Elvis visitors after two long years

whats-on,

Get your dancing shoes on: the 2022 Parkes Elvis Festival has been a long time coming and the festival faithful are well and truly ready to rock 'n' roll again. Forbes is preparing to welcome hundreds of visitors in the second week of the school holidays. Accommodation originally booked for January 2021 carried over first to January 2022, then to April, due to COVID cancellations and delays - and every bed in Forbes has been claimed for these dates for quite a while now. Forbes Showground has about 150 caravan sites booked for the festival and the days following, and home hosting has a "significant" wait list. The first events of the much-anticipated festival begin Wednesday, April 20 and there is a king-sized program of events planned. Now the countdown is on and local venues are rolling out the red carpet for the visitors: with our clubs hosting Elvis tribute artists and our hospitality providers at the ready. There's once again plenty for the Elvis fans based in Forbes, and buses picking up from four locations around Forbes making regular trips to Parkes to avoid any parking hassles. If you'd just like to experience a little Elvis without heading north, make sure you check out what's on at Club Forbes and the Forbes Golf and Sportsman's Hotel. The Elvis breakfast returns: it's on in Templar Street from 7am to 10am Friday, Forbes Shire Council tourism and destination officer Nadia Parkinson says. Diners are encouraged to support any of our local CBD cafes who'll be catering on the morning, or the CWA pancake stall and Coffee Fix by Larz, and then take a seat in the outdoor dining area. Allow yourself time to take a twirl on the dance floor because there'll be live music with Georgia Sideris and Elvis tribute artist Ray Beecroft - Ray of Elvis. On Saturday night, Forbes' very own McFeeters Motor Musuem is the venue for a special feature for fans, tying in with the "Speedway" theme of this year's festival. Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, entertainment by Gracie Denham-Jones, award-winning tribute artist Nicholas "the King", rockabilly band Jake and the Cadillacs and dancers the Sydney Swingcats. Of course, there's also the opportunity to look through McFeeters stunning collection of classic cars - no wonder this event booked out in advance! "This has been so long coming, it's great to see it finally happening and we're so excited to welcome everyone back to Forbes," Mayor Phyllis Miller said. "With interstate travel opening up and so many families visiting this Easter, our Amazing Forbes visitor information centre team has been kept very busy and we hope you all have a wonderful time in our shire." Make sure you explore our sculpture trail, take a walk around Lake Forbes, and maybe even book plan a return trip for Frost and Fire on June 18 - we'd love to see you!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c10949e7-f80d-43a8-9e06-d950a75fd15a.jpg/r352_319_2880_1747_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

We're ready to rock 'n' roll, welcoming Elvis visitors after two long years