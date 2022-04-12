Students go all out for Forbes Public's Easter hat parade

multimedia, photos-and-video,

The students at Forbes Public School were all very excited to see the return of their annual Easter Hat Parade. Students from the K-2 years led the parade for their school mates and family and their Easter hats were all fantastic! After their parade, the school hosted an Easter Raffle this year to raise funds for literary resources. Forbes Public School principal Meg Staples said students and staff at the school were both humbled and thrilled with the generosity of the community who donated an astounding number of Easter Eggs for the school Easter Raffle this year. There was a total of 135 prizes that were drawn in front of a Hall filled with very excited school students. Students in years Kinder through to 6 were in attendance with fingers and toes crossed, each hoping to be a lucky recipient of a prize. The Easter raffle raised $3317.95, with proceeds going towards Literacy resources to be shared across the school. While the raffle provides a wonderful opportunity to raise money for school resources, it generates the most wonderful Easter spirit, encouraging the act of giving, and generating excitement amongst the school community. Ms Staples said watching the students eyes light up as they see all the donations ready to be raffled is part of the fun. "Some of our senior students help to prepare for the raffle each year, and have the job of delicately handling the prizes and setting them up on the stage. "It is so rewarding to end the term with a fun filled day, and I would like to thank our community for attending the parade despite the weather," Ms Staples said. "We look forward to coming together again on April 25 to commemorate ANZAC Day with our Forbes Community. "Have a safe and happy school break, school resumes on Wednesday April 27," Ms Staples said,

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/f9a06d85-ed0a-4f18-ab05-ef2b3145a94c.JPG/r392_468_3080_1987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Students go all out for Forbes Public's Easter hat parade