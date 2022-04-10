Kids bounce into holiday fun with Obstacool
Photos and Video
The weather cleared right on time for kids to have the best possible start to the Easter school holidays, literally running and bouncing into the break.
The Obstacool - a giant, inflatable obstacle course - was set up at Lions Park and families made the most of the opportunity to have a morning by the Lake.
The kids had a chance to run off their energy, enjoy food from Eugowra's Fat Parcel Food Van or Packed Cones gelato.
There's still plenty of school holiday fun to come - check out the program here.