multimedia, photos-and-video,

The weather cleared right on time for kids to have the best possible start to the Easter school holidays, literally running and bouncing into the break. The Obstacool - a giant, inflatable obstacle course - was set up at Lions Park and families made the most of the opportunity to have a morning by the Lake. The kids had a chance to run off their energy, enjoy food from Eugowra's Fat Parcel Food Van or Packed Cones gelato. There's still plenty of school holiday fun to come - check out the program here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/75245192-1137-413f-ae66-90a39e83266c.JPG/r0_296_3984_2547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kids bounce into holiday fun with Obstacool