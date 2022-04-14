The Veronicas wow the crowd as Mini VANFEST gets Forbes warmed up for main event

multimedia, photos-and-video,

Music lovers have defied the wet weather for the chance to hear The Veronicas and a host of Australian artists play in Forbes. More than 1000 tickets to music festival Mini VANFEST - a precursor to the return of the main event at the end of this year - were sold and event organiser Matt Clifton said that was exactly what they were aiming for. With gates open from 1pm Saturday and a range of food, drinks and entertainment available on the grounds at South Circle Oval, the aim was always to create an all-ages event so families could come on down and have a picnic on the grounds while enjoying amazing live Australian music. The wet weather both in the lead up and through the afternoon might have made that a bit tricky, but the music faithful were rewarded with an incredible line up of artists. Cloe Terare, Rum Jungle and Loretta got things started, with Eves Karydas, Jarryd James and Julie Stone taking festival-goers into the evening. The Veronicas - a late but incredible addition to the line-up due to COVID disruptions - headlined the night. "Crowd attendance through the gates fluctuated throughout the evening in and around the downpours," Clifton said. "The event ran smoothly and feedback on the night and proceeding was that the event was a huge success. "The artists have all written back to express their thanks and how much they enjoyed it. Along with fans and attendees excited for the next event to get announced." Mr Clifton said regardless of the weather, the event was a success, and they achieved the goal to bring live music back to the stage out in the central west. The event also brought music into some of our schools, with visits to Bedgerabong Public and Forbes High in the lead up to the festival. "The team was dedicated to bring the music back to the bush, and with the support of the industry, State Government, and the local Council, we were able to make that happen," he said. "The crowd was resilient through the weather right till the end, to enjoy a spectacular show from the Veronicas to close out the evening. "We are now focused, and excited, to announce the major VANFEST event for the end of the year."

The Veronicas wow the crowd as Mini VANFEST gets Forbes warmed up for main event Brendan McCool